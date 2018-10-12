Eduardo Hernandez to face Luis Diaz Pestana on Friday night

Junior lightweight Eduardo Hernandez (right) with Mauricio Sulaiman. Photo courtesy of the WBC

Eduardo Hernandez has overcome every obstacle in his career thus far, even taking a bullet during a robbery attempt late last year.

The unbeaten junior lightweight contender looks to impress again Saturday night when he squares off against Luis Diaz Pestana at the Sala De Armas, in Hernandez’s hometown of Mexico City.

The 10-round bout will air live on Televisa in Mexico.

Hernandez, who will turn 21 next month, has emerged as a solid contender in four-and-a-half years as a pro. He is currently ranked No. 9 by The Ring Magazine and No. 3 by the WBC.

In his most recent bout on July 14, Hernandez (26-0, 23 knockouts) dropped Marlyn Cabrera, of the Dominican Republic, twice en route to a first round stoppage victory. He has stopped his last 20 opponents.

Hernandez was sidelined for a few months after he was shot in his lower back following an attempted robbery attempt on January 26, near his home in Mexico City. Fortunately the bullet was removed by doctors.

Hernandez returned to the ring on May 26, stopping former junior lightweight contender Drian Francisco in the second round.

Promoter Oswaldo Kuchle, who promotes Hernandez, has told RingTV.com he would like to have Hernandez face a top contender by sometime late next year.

Diaz Pastana (23-3-1, 14 KOs), who is from Los Cordobas, Colombia, has won his last six bouts, all against mediocre opposition. His most notable bout as a pro was a knockout loss to junior featherweight fringe contender Franklin Manzanilla of Venezuela.

In the co-feature, female flyweight contender Lourdes Juarez (24-2, 3 KOs) will face Gabriela Sanchez Saavedra (3-1) in an eight-round bout.

