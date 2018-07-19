Gonzalez vs. Yedras brings Puerto Rico-Mexico rivalry to Telemundo on Friday











Another chapter in the rivalry between fighters from Mexico and Puerto Rico will headline the next “Boxeo Telemundo” telecast on Friday night.

Flyweight contender Jonathan Gonzalez will face Julian Yedras at the Osceola Heritage Center in Kissimmee, Florida. The 10-round bout will air on Telemundo (11:35 p.m ET/ PT).

Gonzalez (20-2-1, 12 knockouts) notched his career-best victory in his last bout on February 23, defeating former world title challenger Ricardo Rodriguez by split decision over 10 rounds.

The southpaw Gonzalez, who resides in Caguas, Puerto Rico, has won his last two bouts since losing by knockout to former flyweight contender Jobert Alvarez in March 2016.

Gonzalez is ranked No. 7 by the WBA and No. 8 by the WBO.

Yedras, who recently signed a promotional deal with All Star Boxing, will be fighting for the first time since December 2015, when he lost an eight-round unanimous decision to Jose Manuel Sanchez.

The 30-year-old Yedras (24-3, 13 KOs), who resides in Ciudad del Carmen, Campeche, Mexico, had faced Kosei Tanaka just before Sanchez for the vacant WBO strawweight title, losing by unanimous decision.

Also fighting on the telecast will be Christian Camacho (6-1, 1 KO), who is the son of Hector “Macho” Camacho. He will be fighting Hector Gonzalez (2-6, 1 KO) in a six-round junior featherweight bout.

Melvin Lopez (14-0, 9 KOs) of Nicaragua will face Mexico City’s Jonathan Lecona (17-21-4, 6 KOs) in an eight-round bantamweight bout.

Friday’s card will be the first of four consecutive “Boxeo Telemundo Summer Series” telecasts.

Francisco A. Salazar can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @FSalazarBoxing