Golden Boy announces five-fight partnership with Facebook to live stream bouts

With Top Rank streaming fights on ESPN+ and Eddie Hearn about to launch a partnership with DAZN, Golden Boy is throwing their hat into the ring.

Oscar De La Hoya’s promotional company announced Monday that it will team up with Facebook to stream fights on the social media platform that boasts over two billion users. It’s a five-fight partnership, and the fight bout will feature Joseph Diaz Jr., a 2012 Olympian, against Jesus Rojas on Aug. 11 at the Avalon Theater in Hollywood in a bout between two featherweights ranked in THE RING’s top 10.

“This game-changing deal for the sport of boxing places Golden Boy Promotions and its stable of fighters at the intersection of live sports mega-casting and ultimate fan engagement,” De La Hoya said. “Our team is now positioned to present world-class boxing from Silicon Valley, to Madison Avenue, to Hollywood and to the rest of the world.

“The reach of Facebook is just incredible, and our sponsorship conversations will truly resonate with brands across all categories.”

Diaz (26-1, 14 knockouts) is coming off a decision loss to Gary Russell Jr. on May 19 in his first world title challenge. The 25-year-old native of Southern California will be fighting for the third time in 2018.

Rojas (26-1-2, 19 KOs), a 31-year-old from Caguas, Puerto Rico, scored a career-best victory in September with a seventh-round KO of Claudio Marrero.

Kathy Duva’s Main Events will collaborate with Golden Boy on some shows, and on Aug. 18, the New Jersey-based outfit will stage a card headlined by light heavyweight contender Sullivan Barrera (21-2, 14 KOs) against a to-be-announced opponent from the Sands Casino Resort in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Golden Boy will also feature shoulder programming on Facebook, with the first program set to air on July 13. Golden Boy Media and Entertainment will produce the live fights and original programming, much the same way the Los Angeles-based company is involved with its shows broadcast on ESPN.

“Our goal is to provide the best fights in the world to the largest audiences across the globe,” said Eric Gomez, president of Golden Boy Promotions. “Through our amazing partnership with Facebook, Golden Boy Promotions can now truly grow the sport organically.

“We now have the ability to reach and speak to younger fans, while at the same time making our fighters and matches available to a larger audience for free on the world’s strongest and most prolific social media platform.”

