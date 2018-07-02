Press Release – DAZN will broadcast every minute of WBSS across America











Multi-million dollar deal reached: Streaming giant DAZN to broadcast every minute of Ali Trophy across America

COMOSA is delighted to meet the huge interest in the World Boxing Super Series from U.S. boxing fans. Millions will now be able to enjoy the action of world-class boxing and the quest for the Muhammad Ali Trophy, The Greatest Prize in Boxing.

THE DETAILS

DAZN, the world’s largest dedicated live sports streaming service, will exclusively bring U.S. fight fans all 15 fight nights of World Boxing Super Series’ Season II, featuring 21 match-ups across the three tournaments promoted by COMOSA AG.

Season II will begin September 2018 featuring three divisions: Bantamweight, Super-Lightweight and TBA.

The three-year deal will include shoulder programming such as features on fighters and select match-ups that will be available on-demand on DAZN.

DAZN will announce its official launch date and pricing this summer.

James Rushton, DAZN CEO: “As a platform built for the fans, DAZN has been mining boxing chats and forums to see how we can bring immediate value to the community. It became obvious that Americans felt left out of the terrific action and thrilling competition on display in the World Boxing Super Series. To that end, we’re happy to announce that we’ll stream every fight of all three tournaments. Keep an eye out for more announcements soon. This is just the beginning.”

THE BACKGROUND

Launched in 2017, the World Boxing Super Series (WBSS) is a first-of-its-kind annual boxing tournament that brings together the ‘best of the best’ fighters to compete at venues around the world for the Muhammad Ali trophy.

A total of 16 elite boxers from two weight classes (Cruiserweight and Super Middleweight) battle it out on fourteen separate fight nights in a bracket-style elimination tournament – with the winner in each division crowned in summer 2018. The final super middleweight match-up features George Groves vs. Callum Smith while the cruiserweight final features Aleksandr Usyk vs. Murat Gassiev.

FIGHTERS CONFIRMED FOR SEASON II:

Bantamweight:

Emmanuel Rodriguez, IBF World Bantamweight Champion

Zolani Tete, WBO World Bantamweight Champion

Jason Moloney, IBF Mandatory

Super-Lightweight:

Kiryl Relikh, WBA World Super Lightweight Champion

Anthony Yigit, European Champion and IBF Mandatory

Ivan Baranchyk, IBF Mandatory

Josh Taylor, WBC Mandatory

Eduard Troyanovsky, WBA Mandatory

Press release issued by World Boxing Super Series

