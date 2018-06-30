Pedro Campo scores fifth-round technical decision over Domicio Rondon











Fringe junior welterweight contender Pedro Campa won a fifth-round technical decision over Domicio Rondon late Saturday night at the Domo Sindicato de Trabajadores IMSS in Mexico City.

Campa, who resides in Hermosillo, Sonora, landed the sharper combinations, breaking Rondon down to the body with left hooks. Rondon attempted to mount offense in each round, but Campa responded by putting his foe on the defensive.

An accidental clash of heads in Round 5 opened a cut over the left eye of Campa, and referee Rafael Saldana stopped the fight on the advice of a ringside physician. All three judges scored the bout 50-45 in favor of Campa, who improves to 29-1, 19 knockouts.

Campa has won his last two bouts since a shocking upset loss to journeyman Carlos Jimenez on Oct. 21. That defeat cost Campa a top 15 ranking with two sanctioning organizations.

Rondon, who has mostly fought in Venezuela, drops to 15-4, 10 KOs.

Junior bantamweight Daniel Argueta (13-1, 6 KOs) won a hard-fought eight-round unanimous decision over Joshua Martinez (11-3, 6 KOs).

Scores were 77-75, 78-75, and 79-73 for Argueta, who has won his last eight bouts.

Recent Zanfer Promotions signee Dewayne Beamon (15-0-1, 11 KOs) dropped Joel Cordoba (6-4, 1 KO) three times en route to a fourth round knockout at junior bantamweight. The official time was 2:07.

Francisco A. Salazar can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing

