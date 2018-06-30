Alex Saucedo stops Lenny Zappavigna in seventh round of bloody war

Photo credit: Robert Hughes/Top Rank Promotions











It didn’t take much time for Alex Saucedo to establish himself as a must-see action fighter.

His March fight with Mexican journeyman Abner Lopez was a slugfest, and his latest offering far exceeded that bout with the incredible action it delivered.

Saucedo (28-0, 17 knockouts) scored a seventh-round stoppage of veteran gatekeeper Lenny Zappavigna in a bloody war on Saturday on ESPN. The junior welterweight bout took place in Saucedo’s hometown, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

“I said that I was ready for whatever he was going to bring the ring,” Saucedo said. “Tonight, I proved it. That was a very tough fourth round, but I got through it because I’m mentally strong.

“It was a very long training camp and I thought of all the sacrifices I made to prepare for this fight. I did it. I got a big win against a great fighter and in front of my fans. We gave them an exciting fight. Now I’m ready to move on to bigger and better things. I want to become a world champion.”

Saucedo dropped Lenny Z in Round 3, but the very next round, the Mexico native was reeling and in great danger of being knocked out in front of his friends and family.

However, the 24-year-old dug deep and rallied. He turned the 30-year-old Australian’s face into mincemeat as blood poured from seemingly every orifice on his face.

Zappavigna (37-4, 27 KOs) was cut over both eyes, but it was his left eye that was completely swollen shut. Saucedo zeroed in with right hands and landed a whopping 50% of his power shots in the fight of the year candidate.

It was clear Zappavigna could no longer see, and with his face a swollen mess, referee Gerald Ritter stopped the contest at 2:31 with the Aussie’s trainer standing on the ring apron to stop the contest.

Saucedo is now in position for a title opportunity at 140 pounds, with Jose Ramirez and Maurice Hooker possibilities for the fall.