Canelo Alvarez: GGG ‘will eat all of his words’ after I ‘prove with my fists that I am the best’

Canelo Alvarez has broken his silence.

Since he tested positive for the banned substance clenbuterol, the Mexican star hasn’t spoken publicly much save for a news conference to announce his scheduled May 5 rematch with Gennady Golovkin was off.

With the fight now officially set for Sept. 15 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Canelo is training in San Diego for the middleweight championship matchup, and he’s ready to put all the drama behind him.

He’s heard the accusations that he’s a cheater. He’s listened quietly as GGG dragged his name through the mud; as fans and media slammed him. But if Canelo (49-1-2, 34 knockouts) beats GGG when they meet on HBO PPV, all the controversy will be a distant memory.

All the detractors who said he didn’t deserve a draw with Golovkin (38-0-1, 34 KOs) in their first bout will be erased. Of course, he needs to win to truly wipe the slate clean.

“The truth is that this fight means a lot to me because of all that has happened and all that has been said,” Alvarez said Friday, one day before tickets officially go on sale. “I will prove with my fists that I am the best, and Golovkin will eat all of his words and speculations.

“I will demonstrate who is the best when I defeat Golovkin soundly on September 15 during Independence Day Weekend, and I’ll make it clear that Mexican boxing is the best.”

The 27-year-old will be coming off a career-long one-year layoff. Alvarez will also be fighting for the first time since he underwent arthroscopic knee surgery in April.

He’s competed at the full 160-pound limit just once, and that was in his thrilling battle with Golovkin last September.

That bout drew 1.3 million pay-per-view buys in North America, and with all the bad blood brewing, the rematch promises to attract far more eyeballs.

Even better for Canelo, who vows to show the world middleweight supremacy is against THE RING’s pound-for-pound No. 1 fighter in the world.

