Anthony Yigit-Ivan Baranchyk to contest IBF junior welterweight title in WBSS

The vacant IBF junior welterweight title will be contested between Anthony Yigit and Ivan Baranchyk in one of the quarter-finals of the World Boxing Super Series after both fighters entered the tournament.

At the London 2012 Olympics, Yigit, the reigning European champion at 140 pounds, lost by a single point to eventual silver medalist Berinchyk. Both fighters are unbeaten and their professional rematch will be eagerly anticipated.

“It’s a great opportunity and I’m honored to have been chosen to fight among the best in the division,” said Yigit (21-0, 7 knockouts), who hails from Sweden.

“This (Muhammad) Ali Trophy tournament is a great example of how boxing should be promoted: the best fighting the best. That’s where I want to be and these are the fighters I want to face.”

Baranchyk, who is rated No. 10 by THE RING at junior welterweight, is the IBF mandatory challenger and the Russian boxer-puncher is highly-touted at 140 pounds.

“I am really happy to be a part of the tournament because there are chances to take all the titles and show everyone that I am the best in the division,” said Baranchyk (18-0, 11 KOs).

“My nature, effort and my love of boxing will help me to get the Ali Trophy.”

The reigning WBA junior welterweight titleholder, Kiryl Relikh, has already confirmed his participation in the tournament.

Three weight classes will be featured in Season II of the World Boxing Super Series with two categories, bantamweight and junior welterweight, already announced.

