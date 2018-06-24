Middleweight Steven Butler stops Carson Jones in seven











Middleweight contender Steven Butler broke down gatekeeper Carson Jones, dropping him twice before the fight was stopped in the seventh round of a scheduled 10 on Saturday night at the Montreal Casino in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Outside of a feeling-out opening round, Butler dominated the action the rest of the way, knocking Jones down once in Round 5 and again in Round 6.

Butler (24-1, 21 knockouts) battered Jones early in the seventh, hurting the American fighter before referee Alain Villenueve stepped in to stop the bout at 0:50.

The Montreal resident has now won six straight fights by knockout since a stoppage defeat to Brandon Cook on Jan. 28 of last year. He is currently ranked No. 8 by the WBO.

Jones, who has faced a who’s who of world titleholders and contenders, drops to 40-14-3, 30 knockouts.

Super middleweight Erik Bazinyan (20-0, 15 knockouts) stopped fringe contender David Zegarra (32-3, 20 knockouts) of Peru at 2:45 of the fourth round. Zegarra has lost three of his last five bouts.

Junior welterweight Mathieu Germain won a 10-round unanimous decision over Mexico’s Christian Uruzquieta (17-4-1 1 NC, 6 KOs). Scores were 98-92 twice and 97-93 for Germain, who improves to 15-0, 8 KOs.

In welterweight action, Ghislain Maduma (19-3, 11 KOs) won a one-sided eight-round decision over Jhonny Navarrete (31-13-2, 13 KOs) who is now winless in his last five bouts. All three judges scored the bout 80-72 in favor of Maduma.

The card was promoted by Eye of the Tiger Management which is run by Camile Estephan.

