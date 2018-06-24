Monday, June 25, 2018  |
Middleweight Steven Butler stops Carson Jones in seven

by Francisco Salazar

Middleweight contender Steven Butler broke down gatekeeper Carson Jones, dropping him twice before the fight was stopped in the seventh round of a scheduled 10 on Saturday night at the Montreal Casino in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Outside of a feeling-out opening round, Butler dominated the action the rest of the way, knocking Jones down once in Round 5 and again in Round 6.

Butler (24-1, 21 knockouts) battered Jones early in the seventh, hurting the American fighter before referee Alain Villenueve stepped in to stop the bout at 0:50.

The Montreal resident has now won six straight fights by knockout since a stoppage defeat to Brandon Cook on Jan. 28 of last year. He is currently ranked No. 8 by the WBO.

Jones, who has faced a who’s who of world titleholders and contenders, drops to 40-14-3, 30 knockouts.

Super middleweight Erik Bazinyan (20-0, 15 knockouts) stopped fringe contender David Zegarra (32-3, 20 knockouts) of Peru at 2:45 of the fourth round. Zegarra has lost three of his last five bouts.

Junior welterweight Mathieu Germain won a 10-round unanimous decision over Mexico’s Christian Uruzquieta (17-4-1 1 NC, 6 KOs). Scores were 98-92 twice and 97-93 for Germain, who improves to 15-0, 8 KOs.

In welterweight action, Ghislain Maduma (19-3, 11 KOs) won a one-sided eight-round decision over Jhonny Navarrete (31-13-2, 13 KOs) who is now winless in his last five bouts. All three judges scored the bout 80-72 in favor of Maduma.

The card was promoted by Eye of the Tiger Management which is run by Camile Estephan.

 

Francisco A. Salazar can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing

 

