Sunday, June 03, 2018  |
News

Billy Joe Saunders-Martin Murray is off – again, Saunders allegedly injured

03
Jun
by Tom Gray

First April 14 fell through and now June 23 is apparently off the boxing schedule.

The all-British middleweight championship fight between unbeaten WBO titleholder Billy Joe Saunders and Martin Murray, which was rescheduled for the latter date at the O2 Arena in London, would appear to have crashed and burned again.

Murray, a former four-time world title challenger, revealed the following on his official Instagram account:

“I think it’s best you hear it from me, rather than another bullshit story, the fight’s off with Billy Joe Saunders,” said Murray who looked positively livid on the video footage. “He’s shit out again. The first time it was his hand, now it’s his hamstring.

“We know that’s he’s trying to make a big money fight with (Gennady) Golovkin or Canelo (Alvarez), and I’m too risky to fight. He just don’t want to fight me, but there’s nothing I can do.

“This is the second time I’ve took myself away from my family, got my body in this condition – ready to fight – and I get told last minute it’s cancelled. I’m obviously gutted.

“I want to apologize to everyone who has booked tickets, hotels and train fairs. I want to thank everyone for their continued support and for believing in me. My management is working on an alternative, so hopefully I’ll have a new date in a couple of weeks.”

If this is confirmed, then it’s a bitter blow for Murray. Twice the 35-year-old technician has whipped himself into shape for a world title bout that might never come to fruition.

 

Tom Gray is Associate Editor for THE RING. Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing

 

  • Colin Mc Flurry.

    Got to feel for Murray – once fair enough BUT TWICE, Bollocks!
    I wasn’t particularly interested in the fight but that’s not the point Murray as been treat like Shit.

  • Nlz

    Damn. Again? I was looking fwd to this fight. I even thought Murray would have a good chance against Saunders. I guess we will never know…

  • Matt M

    You know what they say……….; don’t trust a gypsy.

    • TNT

      I’m confused. In the UK, are the terms traveler, Gypsies and Roma interchangeable?

      From what I read in population genetics, the travelers of the UK are most definitely not Roma but simply a subpopulation of Irish. Whereas Roma are most definitely descended from peoples who left some place in India a long time ago.

      That leaves me wondering how people use these terms and who is identified as a gypsie…

      • Here’s Barley!

        I think you have it pretty much spot on. There are Romany gypsies who have been in Britain for centuries – and who, as you say, originally came over from the Indian sub-continent. Then there are Irish travellers – who I believe are pretty much Irish in origin (although some say they originate from the Indian sub-continent too).

        However both groups are erroneously viewed by the general population in Britain as being interchangable – down to gypsies and Irish travellers being itinerant and there being much ignorance and discrimination surrounding them (there are small pockets of both in the US – but very large communities/numbers over here).

        I might have all that wrong though. Lol

        I do, however, know they make excellent fighters – and the kids are groomed in boxing/fighting from when they can walk. Travellers/gypsies used to work the travelling fairgrounds – running the famous boxing booths for any punters who fancied trying their luck. And they have a long tradition in bare knuckle fighting – rooted in much warring/fueding between rival family clans/cousins.

        So although gypsies/Irish travellers tend to keep to their own – staying seperate from the wider community – they have nevertheless contributed a huge amount to Britain’s long and proud boxing heritage.
        .

        • TNT

          Thanks!

        • Dug Fisher

          Travellers, Gypsies, Roma, whatever. All teak tough with fighting blood coarsing through their veins.

  • StephenD

    The cynic in me hope’s this is because Warren is negotiating for Saunders to fight GGG or Alvarez even though it’s unfair to Murray. If the injury is genuine Saunders is losing the momentum but I don’t think it is as he was calling out Golovkin on twitter only hours before cancelling the title defence.

  • Wayne

    Give up the Belt! Hmmm is it too soon? Does Saunders get the same Keith Thurman treatment from the fans or nah?

    • Colin Mc Flurry.

      His last mandatory was last December against Lemieux so he’s under no pressure of losing the belt. But what he has lost is the momentum he gained from the Lemieux win.

      That’s GONE.

  • Tony Nightstick

    Murray is right that Saunders wants a big-money fight against Alvarez or Golovkin (careful what you wish for, me lad). He’s wrong, however, that he’s “too risky to fight.” He’s faded; even at his best, he was never more than good. No, it’s just that Saunders can’t be bothered. Not only shabby, but unwise. What’s he going to do until one of those fights takes place, watch reruns of “The Fall and Rise of Reginald Perrin”?

