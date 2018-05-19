Adonis Stevenson, Badou Jack battle to thrilling draw in light heavyweight title fight

TORONTO — Adonis Stevenson wobbled as the final bell rang, blood pouring out of his nose and mouth.

Badou Jack delivered a furious flurry that sent Stevenson reeling in the waning seconds, but the lineal light heavyweight champion never hit the canvas.

After an incredibly grueling second half where both fighters were hurt by damaging blows on several occasions, the see-saw battle ended in a fitting majority draw. One judge scored it for Jack, 115-113, but the other two scorecards were a 114-114 stalemate.

Stevenson retained his 175-pound WBC title on Saturday at Air Canada Centre, and after years of rightful criticism for fighting weak opposition, he proved that even at age 40, he remains one of the sport’s elite fighters.

He also showed off tremendous balls and courage in a Showtime-televised fight that lifted the stock of both boxers, and now, we’ll need another 12 rounds to settle the score.

