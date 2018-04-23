Hiroto Kyoguchi will defend IBF strawweight title against Filipino Vince Paras

Photo by Naoki Fukuda











Hiroto Kyoguchi will make the second defense of his IBF strawweight title against unbeaten Vince Paras of the Philippines at the Ota-City General Gymnasium in Tokyo on May 20.

The bout will take place on the same card as Ryoichi Taguchi’s defense of the IBF/WBA unified junior flyweight title against Hekkie Budler.

“We are both hopefuls without a single loss, but I am confident that I am stronger,” Kyoguchi said at Sunday’s press conference, according to Japan Times.

“As champion, I want to make it an overwhelming performance.”

Kyoguchi (9-0, 7 knockouts) won the title last July with a unanimous decision over Jose Argumedo, and made his first defense this past New Year’s Eve with a one-sided pummeling of a listless Carlos Buitrago.

Paras (13-0, 11 KOs), who is five years younger at 19, turned pro at just age 16 and has racked up wins over decent domestic competition like Jimboy Haya and former amateur standout Aldren Moreno. He has fought primarily as a junior flyweight, and is ranked in the top-15 by the WBA, IBF and WBO at 108 pounds.

Messages to Paras and his trainer Benny Dela Peña were not responded to by the time of this story’s publication.