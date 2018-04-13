Monday, April 16, 2018  |
News

Terry Flanagan-Maurice Hooker to clash for vacant WBO 140-pound title





13
Apr
by Tom Gray

Terry Flanagan and Maurice Hooker will clash for the vacant WBO junior welterweight title at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England, on June 9.

Southpaw Flanagan is stepping up to 140 pounds after vacating his WBO lightweight title and is very confident of becoming a two-weight world champion.

“Winning this fight will prove that I’m a legitimate 140-pound fighter,” said Flanagan who, at 33-0 (13 knockouts), holds the longest unbeaten streak in British boxing.

“I’ll be looking to unify all of the belts later in the year. I’m looking for the likes of Mikey Garcia after I win the WBO belt. It’s a massive unification fight and I hope those are the fights (promoter) Frank (Warren) can make.

“(Hooker) is a very good unbeaten fighter; he fights on the back foot and looks to catch you from distance. I’m not looking past Hooker, but I’m very confident I’ll be able to deal with anything he throws at me.”

The 28-year-old Hooker (23-0-3, 13 KOs) has been training with pound-for-pound star Terence Crawford in preparation for his showdown with Flanagan and has had plenty to say about the Englishman.

“I’m gonna wake him up,” said Hooker. “He’s weak and he’s soft. He hasn’t fought anybody. He fights little guys. I hit hard with both hands. He’s never fought anyone with skills like me. He runs a lot. Power? He hasn’t got any power. He pitty-pats.”

Hooker, from Dallas, Texas, claims that Flanagan is a dirty fighter and has derided his opponent’s roughhouse tactics.

“I’ve been watching his fights,” revealed Hooker. “He holds a lot, he uses his forearm to the head. He does a lot of stuff dirty. I’m going to stop him and I’m going to show him who’s the best at 140. It could be the first round, second round or third round… but he’s going down.”

Flanagan-Hooker takes place on the same card as former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury’s comeback bout.

Tickets for Flanagan v Hooker are available purchase NOW via the Manchester Arena  or Tel: Tel: 0844 847 8000


Information courtesy of a press release issued by Frank Warren PR

 

  • ceylon mooney

    hooker is just ok. but im always a fan for seen the tall guys fight.

  • Canek

    Flanagan was the weakest of the LW champs, don’t see it changing at JWW.
    Barring any shenanigans, Hooker comes back to America with the belt.

  • alec cargile

    What has Hooker ever done except lose I mean draw with Perez? I salute anyone who steps in the ring, but Flanagan is at least a tough fight at 140 for anyone except the elites. Is he in the top seven? No? Will he lose to Josh Taylor? Yes, and I hope they do it. But I don’t think Hooker is in for an easy night. Him running his mouth is just scenery. I give the edge to Flanagan on this one.

    • ceylon mooney

      man perez sure as shit schooled him! wonder how much ROC nation shelled out to fix that?

  • Teddy Reynoso

    Big deal! What this means is that the junior welterweight is back to square one. Even zero, with two undefeated non achievers fighting for an alphabet soup title.

  • ozzy

    Hooker’s mouth gives the impression he’s expecting an easy fight, however his choice of sparring partner, while not reflective of Flanagan’s style, possibly betray’s the fact that he’s expecting a tough opponent and fight. Which would be wise because Flanagan is the type of guy who looks ordinary and beatable until you actually get in the ring with him and you find out he’s a very tough SOB and very good at what he does, beating very good boxers/fighters.
    I expect Flanagan to win a UD.

