Terry Flanagan-Maurice Hooker to clash for vacant WBO 140-pound title

Terry Flanagan and Maurice Hooker will clash for the vacant WBO junior welterweight title at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England, on June 9.

Southpaw Flanagan is stepping up to 140 pounds after vacating his WBO lightweight title and is very confident of becoming a two-weight world champion.

“Winning this fight will prove that I’m a legitimate 140-pound fighter,” said Flanagan who, at 33-0 (13 knockouts), holds the longest unbeaten streak in British boxing.

“I’ll be looking to unify all of the belts later in the year. I’m looking for the likes of Mikey Garcia after I win the WBO belt. It’s a massive unification fight and I hope those are the fights (promoter) Frank (Warren) can make.

“(Hooker) is a very good unbeaten fighter; he fights on the back foot and looks to catch you from distance. I’m not looking past Hooker, but I’m very confident I’ll be able to deal with anything he throws at me.”

The 28-year-old Hooker (23-0-3, 13 KOs) has been training with pound-for-pound star Terence Crawford in preparation for his showdown with Flanagan and has had plenty to say about the Englishman.

“I’m gonna wake him up,” said Hooker. “He’s weak and he’s soft. He hasn’t fought anybody. He fights little guys. I hit hard with both hands. He’s never fought anyone with skills like me. He runs a lot. Power? He hasn’t got any power. He pitty-pats.”

Hooker, from Dallas, Texas, claims that Flanagan is a dirty fighter and has derided his opponent’s roughhouse tactics.

“I’ve been watching his fights,” revealed Hooker. “He holds a lot, he uses his forearm to the head. He does a lot of stuff dirty. I’m going to stop him and I’m going to show him who’s the best at 140. It could be the first round, second round or third round… but he’s going down.”

Flanagan-Hooker takes place on the same card as former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury’s comeback bout.

Tickets for Flanagan v Hooker are available purchase NOW via the Manchester Arena or Tel: Tel: 0844 847 8000



