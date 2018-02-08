Thursday, February 08, 2018  |
News

Roy Jones Jr.: The Most Talented Fighter Ever

Photo by THE RING Archive
08
Feb
by Tom Gray

Fight No. 75 for former four-weight world champion, and future hall-of-famer, Roy Jones Jr. will be against Mr. Scott Sigmon. I’ve never heard of him, but that’s not unusual. Jones taking on an undistinguished opponent has happened several times over the last decade, but tonight, in his home city of Pensacola, Florida, the 49-year-old boxing legend says he will climb the ring steps for the final time.

When Virginia-born Sigmon turned professional in 2008, Jones was already a shell of himself. The once untouchable fighter was now touchable and those horrendous knockout defeats, which would make his adoring fans squirm, had commenced. At 39 years old, Jones’ time at the top was over but, here we are – a full decade later – and the final chapter is only just about to get under way.

I first became aware of Jones in the early 90s. The availability of elite-level live boxing beneath the heavyweight division in the U.K. was at its worst at that particular time. These were the days of Channel 4’s Transworld Sports highlights, bootleg VHS tapes and praying to the boxing gods that a British satellite channel would pick up a delayed broadcast.

Internet? It didn’t exist.

Jones (left) and Bernard Hopkins from 1993. Photo by THE RING Archive

For the most part, I would check “Teletext”, a television-based news and information service, for fight results. But the morning after a Roy Jones fight, you didn’t check to see if he’d won. You knew he had. All you needed to see was the method of victory. That’s how good he was from the early 1990s to 2003. A peak Jones was an artist and, for a large portion of that time, the best pound-for-pound fighter on the planet.

Occasionally there was a scare. The disqualification defeat to Montell Griffin in March 1997. The left-hand knockdown suffered at the hands of his former-sparring partner, Lou “Honey Boy” Del Valle, in a light heavyweight unification clash the following year. However, for the most part, Jones turned in electrifying performances and rarely lost a minute of a round.

And there were plenty of fabulous fighters around back then in a variety of divisions. James Toney was the do-or-die destroyer at 160 and 168 pounds. The great Pernell Whitaker was on the way down. Oscar De La Hoya and Felix Trinidad were on the way up. Prince Naseem was front-flipping on both sides of the Atlantic. And there was a golden era at heavyweight involving Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield, Riddick Bowe and Lennox Lewis. You couldn’t ask for more.

But Jones was the one who consistently took your breath away.

Who can forget the final knockdown against Vinny Pazienza in June 95? Granted, Pazienza was out of his depth, and his weight class, but that finishing combination was pure Streetfighter 2: left uppercut, double-left hook, right hook, right uppercut, left uppercut. Who does that? Like Robinson, Ali and Leonard before him, Jones could give extreme violence an almost liquid grace but, incredibly, he was more imaginative than all of them.

Jones (right) tags James Toney in their 1994 superfight. Photo by THE RING Archive

The big moments of glory came against Bernard Hopkins; who Jones outpointed in 1993, Toney; who he completely outclassed, Griffin, who he annihilated in the first round of a rematch, Reggie Johnson, who he schooled en route to unifying the light heavyweight division and, of course, the WBA heavyweight title triumph against John Ruiz in 2003. There were other quality wins but those, in my view, were Jones’ best.

When it all fell apart, thanks to a thunderous left hand from Jones’ old amateur nemesis, Antonio Tarver, in May 2004, the world felt different to me. Obviously, the fight wasn’t broadcast on U.K. television, but the internet had now arrived. I was notified of that stunning second-round knockout via a boxing forum and I was crushed. I remained in a daze for that entire weekend and can remember, at 29, feeling old for the very first time. How the hell could Jones lose like that?

Well, because he took a liberty with a 35-year-old body. Dropping from heavyweight back to light heavyweight took a toll, but so did the laws of physiology. Jones simply got old. And, let’s not deny it, Tarver was damn good and he could whack.

The ensuing years were heartbreaking to watch. An array of fighters, too long to list, made their bones on Jones’ decaying carcass. Some of them were quality world champions and others weren’t fit to, as Larry Holmes might say, carry Jones’ jockstrap.

As a fighter, though, he was far from flawless. Jones lacked the solid fundamentals of a Hopkins or Floyd Mayweather Jr.; fighters who could rely on pure boxing skills at an advanced age to prolong their hall-of-fame careers. Jones’ unmatched athleticism was the driving force to his success and when that began to deteriorate, so did his win-loss ratio. The other black mark against Jones was his testing positive for androstenedione, following an 11th-round stoppage of Richard Hall. The product was available over-the-counter in supplement form, but it was banned by the IBF. Fight fans can be unforgiving on this subject, and nobody can blame them for that.

Jones (left) against John Ruiz from 2003. Photo by Sky Sports Boxing

In closing, I really hope this is it for Jones, and I would like to see him retire on a victory (sorry Mr. Sigmon). It’s is not the ending that I would have liked, but we’ll just have to settle for it. Like the great fighters who preceded him, Jones found it as hard, if not harder, to let go. Was it ego? We’re talking about a guy who spoke about himself in the third-person as though that were normal. We’re talking about a guy who rapped into a microphone during a ring entrance and told the crowd he was a “superstar”. We’re talking about a guy who played semi-pro basketball before a world title fight.

Of course, it was bloody ego . . . and money too.

But Jones still remains the most amazing fist-fighter I have ever seen. Not the best. Not even close to the best. Other than the Griffin rematch, he didn’t exact enough revenge over his conquerors, and his resume simply isn’t strong enough. However, on sheer talent, Jones is unmatched in my opinion. He could do things that no other fighter could do – before or since.

If Jones’ legacy is that he was the most talented fighter ever, or even one of the most talented, then that is definitely a legacy worth remembering. All the best in retirement to a truly “great” fighter.

 

Tom Gray is Associate Editor for THE RING. Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing

 

  • Jody Hanna

    He probably was the most amazing fighter I’ve ever seen, like you said, not the best, but he did things most other fighters wouldn’t dream of. At his peak he was untouchable. Hopefully tonight will be the end of the freak show because his actual boxing career finished well over a decade ago as far as I’m concerned.
    Thanks for the memories champ, even if they are distant ones these days.

    • Tom Gray

      Agreed across the board…

  • Left Hook2

    Plenty of “what-if’s” on his final ledger–Collins, Benn, Eubank, Michelzewski–but his talent was sublime. It is often overlooked that he spent the last half of his career fighting over his head. At 5’11”, he was beating fighters 3, 4, 5 inches taller than him and with longer reach by just being too damn quick for them. He was hitting them with lead left hooks before they could even think about shooting a jab. Amazing. It is one thing for short, stocky fighters (Tyson) to defeat taller opponents by being seek-and-destroy fighters, but Roy was the smaller man, often having to settle for beating on an opponent for as long as they could take it (Del Valle, Telesco). My biggest surprise, other than the lucky Tarver shot? How the heck did Jorge Castro and Fermin Chirino last 12 rounds??
    One other huge moment—the violent body shot that put down Virgil Hill.

    • Tom Gray

      And having stood next to Jones, 5ft 11 is generous.

    • chickenstock

      He should have fought all of those guys though I have no doubt he beats all of them with no problems.

  • Oc

    The most talented fighter ever…damn straight.

    • philoe bedoe

      I agree, not the best boxer but with is mixture of power, speed and reflexes he was the most talented fighter………

  • philoe bedoe

    Leonard was the best all round boxer I saw in my lifetime, but Jones was the most dominant during his peak years………….

    • chickenstock

      And the most beautifully aggressive. Something joyfully nasty about Roy. He wanted to put everyone else in what he saw as their place, far far beneath him.

      • philoe bedoe

        Which is now a rarity, most boxers with speed and movement are happy to box their way to a points win…………

  • philoe bedoe

    I can remember doing the same thing Tom during the nineties, getting the latest boxing news from the teletext.
    Also missed a lot of fights on Sky Sports during that era because we were always on the move, couldn’t get Sky if you didn’t have a landline………….

  • Tony Nightstick

    A nobody, compared to Gabor Balogh.

  • stafano

    The headline says it all!

    When you study the different Era’s of boxing, the different styles that evolved. Roy took it to a level – never seen before or since.
    Things like the shoulder roll ( not mentioning any names ) Can be learned. What Jones had was A gift from the Gods.

    Hope he has a long and happy retirement.
    His highlight reel will take some beating.

  • chickenstock

    Tom, your tales of woe regarding transport world sport (you were just as likely to get news on pentathlon as boxing) and teletext (especially before you could pause the pages and you had to read at the speed of light or wait 16 pages for it to come back round), they hit home! One of my favourite boxing memories, a crushing on for a young fan, was to get up at four am and listen to tyson demolish bruno.

    Jones was absolutely terrific. A one off talent like Maradona, jordan or Federer.

    Would loved to have seen him face toney again at cruiser or light heavy, where I think toney would have closed the gap. Still, at his peak, in his pomp, untouchable.

  • TMT NYC-DA REAL GHOSTBUSTERS

    What? You can’t say that! THAT’S TREASON! FLOYD IS THE MOST TALENTED EVER AND YOU KNOW IT! YOU JUST NEED TO ADMIT IT! NOW SAY IT! SAY FLOYD IS THE MOST TALENTED EVER!

