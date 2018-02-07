Golden Boy Promotions’ LA Fight Club kicks off 2018 season with March 16 show

Golden Boy Promotions’ LA Fight Club series is preparing to kick off its 2018 season.

All the shows will take place in Downtown L.A., with the first card coming on March 16. Future dates are set for April 6, June 1, July 6, August 10, and October 12, with possibly more dates to follow. All the club shows will be televised on EstrellaTV.

“LA Fight Club was popular beyond any of our imaginations throughout 2017, and we are proud to bring it back,” said Oscar De La Hoya, CEO and Chairman of Golden Boy Promotions.

Three different undefeated fighters were knocked off in the series in 2017.

First, there was Romero Duno, the Filipino who scored a Golden Boy deal with a knockout of Christian Gonzalez in March.

There was also Charles Huerta, who knocked out 130-pound prospect Ivan Delgado in April.

And then in July, Nicaraguan journeyman Rene Alvarado, who upset Roger Gutierrez in July. Alvarado went on to upset Denis Shafikov later in the year.

“We saw a little bit of everything that boxing has to offer at the Belasco last year including upsets, knockouts, the development of future world champions,” De La Hoya said, “and I am looking forward to 2018 delivering even more.”