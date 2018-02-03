Sunday, February 04, 2018  |
Read The Ring Magazine!

News

Gilberto Ramirez pummels Habib Ahmed in ESPN mismatch to keep 168-pound belt

Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank
03
Feb
by Mike Coppinger

Top Rank owns an incredible platform to air world-class boxing with its series on ESPN.

Unfortunately, Saturday’s main event was anything but.

Sure, Gilberto Ramirez is a world-class fighter, THE RING’s No. 1 super middleweight. And he fought according to form, with a sixth-round stoppage of Habib Ahmed, a previously unknown fighter.

It was an utter mismatch from the opening bell, from the size disparity to the skill department. Ahmed looked like a capable fighter, but he was unable to land any shots of consequence on the man with the four-and-a-half inch height advantage.

It led to non-stop pressure from Ramirez, who battered Ahmed with an array of shots until Ahmed’s corner finally stopped the contest at 2:31 of Round 6.

Ramirez (37-0, 25 knockouts) retained his WBO super middleweight title with the victory at American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas, and now, he waits for someone to emerge from the World Boxing Super Series.

“I would like to fight anybody for unification with all the other champions in Europe or England — wherever,” Ramirez said. “I’m ready for everybody, I’m ready to keep my belt. The winner of the tournemane, Bob Arum can make that fight. I want to be the best in the division, a pound-for-pound fighter, and I need to fight with the best.”

A clash of heads created a gash over Ramirez’s left eye in Round 3, but it didn’t matter. The Mexican continued to unleash a variety of punches on the Ghana native, who was game but overmatched.

Ahmed (25-1-1, 17 KOs) sought to counter off the back foot, and he was able to a few times, but the punches didn’t even faze Ramirez. He was unable to close distance on Ramirez, and with the strength disadvantage he faced, fighting on the inside wasn’t a great option, either.

“Zurdo” stunned Ahmed with a volley of punches in Round 4, and dished out a beating over the next two rounds, with referee Laurence Cole keeping a close eye, and really, he could have stopped it at any time.

So now, Ramirez, and boxing fans, wait — and hope — to finally see him mix it up with someone who can match him, and that fighter should be free come May when the WBSS concludes.

Mike Coppinger is the Senior Writer for RingTV.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeCoppinger

  • Nixtradamus

    Ramirez is awfully slow, plodding. Solid, but unexciting fighter,

  • Ten Count Toronto

    Honestly he hasn’t earned a shot at the WSSB winner, Why can’t he at least fight a Truax or Chudiov while the WSSB plays out?

    • Left Hook2

      I agree. The problem with tournaments in the past is that pompous players like Zurdo do not participate, do not have to face any quality opponents, and feel entitled to face the winner ‘for all the marbles’. It would be different had he been excluded, but he/Bob chose not to put his name in the hat for they tourney. Let him live off of low-level scraps for another year or two, or at least until he beats two top guys like Benavidez/Truax/DeGale/Uzcategi.

      • Deleted Scenes

        Jesse Hart wasn’t a terrible opponent, in fairness. This was a complete joke though.

        Do we blame Ramirez for lack of ambition, Arum for treating the fans like idiots, or the WBO for this abomination they call a top 15…

        1. Jesse Hart
        2. Callum Smith
        3. Rocky Fielding
        4. Habib Ahmed
        5. Shefat Isufi
        6. Vijender Singh
        7. Roamer Angulo
        8. J’Leon Love
        9. Erik Bazinyan
        10. Vincent Feigenbutz
        11. Arthur Abraham
        12. Ruhan Murdock
        13. Stefan Haertel
        14. David Brophy
        15. Lerrone Richards

        They’re pretty much guaranteeing shit fights if they’re insisting he has to pick from that lot.

        • Left Hook2

          How about blaming Ramirez and Arum? In the tournament they would be guaranteed to fight quality fighters, with at least a couple of belts on the line. If things didn’t work out and he lost, he could almost certainly fight for another title, vacant, interim, another org, within 6 months.

  • Thought Dancer

    It is really hard to tell what Ramirez brings, he looks slow, but has good defensive skills… Ahmed was fast and put a good fight for a while, but you have realize you can’t expect to walk in from Ghana and things will be easy in the U.S.

  • Rolly Arellano

    Ramirez is too slow and plodding that a slick boxer with a good chin could easily outbox him. So, I don’t expect him to keep his title long. Jessie Hart would probably outbox him in a rematch. He fights OK; an average fighter.

  • Gian Torres

    Ahmed’s got some very brave cornermen!

  • TMT NYC-DA REAL GHOSTBUSTERS

    Ramirez is very lucky that the great André Ward has retired.

  • Pit bull

    Let’s hope the Britts step up n face zurdo. If not, Ramirez needs to move up to 175. That’s where he’ll make his legacy, whipping the eastern boys .!

  • ceylon mooney

    i keep thinkin why not chavez jr face this guy? would anyone get off on another all-mexican chavez jr shootout?

  • Stephen M

    Ramirez is listed at Boxrec at 6’2″, Ahmed at 5’8″. That is a 6 1/2 inch height advantage.

    • Jack Rabbit

      Espn said Ahmed is 5’10

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
© 2018 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.