Murat Gassiev stops Yunier Dorticos in 12th round, unifies IBF, WBA crusierweight titles

Photo / @TomLoeffler
03
Feb
by Doug Fischer

What was expected to be an explosive shootout between hard-punching crusierweight titleholders Murat Gassiev and Yunier Dorticos on Saturday in Sochi, Russia, turned out to be an intense tactical boxing match that ended in thrilling and dramatic fashion in the final round.

Gassiev (26-0, 19 knockouts) dropped the inhumanly durable and game Dorticos three times in Round 12 of their World Boxing Super Series tournament semifinal, forcing referee Eddie Claudio to wave the compelling contest off just eight seconds from the final bell.

Oleksandr Usyk was ringside for Gassiev-Dorticos. Photo / @WBSuperSeries

Gassiev, the defending IBF titleholder, added the WBA strap held by Dorticos to his collection and advances to the May 11 WBSS final in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where he will face WBO/WBC beltholder Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed cruierweight championship. THE RING magazine’s vacant cruiserweight title will also be on the line as Usyk and Gassiev are Nos. 1 and 2 in the publication’s 200-pound rankings.

Gassiev, a 24-year-old Russian who trains with Abel Sanchez in Big Bear Lake, California, put forth the best performance of his six-and-half-year pro career to defeat Dorticos (22-1, 21 KOs) and earn his shot at undisputed glory. The victory did not come easy. The 31-year-old Cuban boxer-puncher put Gassiev on the back foot during the first quarter of the fight, stalking forward behind a busy jab.

Rather than fight fire with fire, Gassiev chose to back up and cover up while looking for spots to get off with single power shots. Although the young Russian was accurate with his punches, he was soundly outworked and was arguably down on the scorecards 4-0 going into Round 5.

However, in the middle rounds of the bout, Gassiev, who did a good job of blocking most of the power shots from Dorticos, upped his punch output and was able to split and land around the Cuban’s high guard with uppercuts and hooks, while also working the taller, rangier fighter’s body when in close. Dorticos was wobbled by a big left hook late in Round 5, which signified a change of momentum in the fight.

But Dorticos continued to press Gassiev despite absorbing telling blows to the head and body. The biggest match of Gassiev’s career was not going to be hard fought no matter how well he boxed.

“This is my first unification fight,” Gassiev said during his post-fight interview. “Yunier Dorticos was a great champion, a really hard hitter, he had 21 knockouts, and he bring big pressure all fight. He take punches but he continued fighting.”

Indeed the Cuban did, walking through frightful body-head combinations from Gassiev, who began applying smart pressure by the late rounds of the bout. Dorticos fired back whenever Gassiev landed left uppercut-hook combinations, but he was clearly weakening going into the championship rounds. Gassiev wobbled Dorticos in Round 11, forcing the veteran to hold, but the former amateur standout stood and traded at the bell. That was the last hurrah from Dorticos. All he had was his will going into Round 12. His body had been systematically beaten into submission and down he went, three times, until the referee acknowledged that he’d had enough.

“Today I tried to do my best,” Gassiev said. “I hope in the final I can do better.”

Usyk and Gassiev stare down. Photo / @WBSuperSeries

He will need to in order beat Usyk, widely regarded as the tournament favorite. The Ukrainian star will not pressure Gassiev the way Dorticos did, nor will he stand and trade as long as the Cuban did during inside exchanges. However, the classy and savvy manner in which Gassiev broke Dorticos down earned a lot of respect from boxing fans and media around the world, and many will give the still-learning Russian a shot at winning it all.

“Congratulations to Gassiev,” Usyk said before engaging in an in-the-ring stare down to hype the WBSS final. “I expect a spectacular and beautiful fight.”

 

Email Fischer at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter at @dougiefischer

  • william ellis

    Terrific fight, as was Usyk-Briedis. Although Dorticus got ko’d, I’d say that the four semi-finalists are still the top four in the division. Then there’s Lebedev and Glowacki – both very good – just below. The Cruisers are great. Looking forward to Usyk-Gassiev – a toss-up, in my view.

    • Ten Count Toronto

      Lebedev might well be on the way down, he is surely among the most battle worn active fighters. I though he deserved the W over Huk in their fight and was the no.1 guy for a while but I doubt he could win a rematch with Gassiev and he probably knows it.

      • william ellis

        Agreed. The lower three of the Ring’s cruiser top ten (Tabiti, Vlasov, Lerena), are pretty fresh and look to be good, though – I’ve checked their records, and they seem to have fought their way into the ratings against legitimate opponents.

        • Ten Count Toronto

          Did you find that the Vlasov-Durudola fight on the undercard seemd to look staged for long stretches in the middle rounds?

          • william ellis

            Haven’t seen it yet – will check it out.

      • ceylon mooney

        sheeit, gassiev that goodnin the rematch lebedev definitely loses.

      • Left Hook2

        Luck Febedev!! Loses to Gassiev but keeps his belt! garbage

        • ceylon mooney

          but they gave it to doeticos the other day

    • ceylon mooney

      they sure as shit showed us why they the top 4!

    • Cruiserweight is one of the top three deepest and competitive divisions in boxing.

      • Stephen M

        And sadly ignored by us TV.

      • william ellis

        Right you are, Doug.

      • ceylon mooney

        i think cruiserweight became the undisputed champ tonight.

        if
        ancijas, inoue and yafai fight each other in 3
        months thatll have 115 caught up. not gonna happen.

        man id wish WBSS would do 140, but with all that american promoter and network bullshit…

        got a strange thing going on…the reason these fights arent bein aired is cuz the fighters
        dont belong to the US boxing business, and the reason theyre foghting each other is because they dont belong to the US boxing business.

    • Stephen M

      Really, these are like the heavyweight fights I’ve been longing for. They have the KO power plus skills, energy and athleticism. Sweet!

  • Dee Money

    Tremendous fight; wbss delivers again

    • Ten Count Toronto

      Naturally, when you pit 8 of the 10 best fighters in the division almost all of whom are at or near the best times in their career in a format with no handpicking or shortcuts, you’re mostly going to get good hard-fought battles. Of course it helps that there weren’t any dedicated runners or huggers in the mix.

      • Left Hook2

        Amazing how clean the fights have been. Very entertaining. And high quality.

        • TMT NYC-DA REAL GHOSTBUSTERS

          That’s because they were not in Vegas where senile people are allowed to be judges.

          • ceylon mooney

            even the senile rember to fill out their scorecards the night before.

      • True.

    • In a big way.

  • Justin Kells

    wbss is really putting boxing back on the map, making champions legit champions

    • TMT NYC-DA REAL GHOSTBUSTERS

      Not in the US. Tomorrow is the Superbowl, homes! Who you picking to win?

      • Justin Kells

        I’m in australia so we don’t know the teams as well as you guys, I’d go New england because they’ve been there before

  • Ten Count Toronto

    Now THAT’S the way an ambitious younger fighter closes the show and removes any doubt!

    They took a while to really get going but when they did it buit up to a nice crescendo. For the first half they were both a little content to keep doing the same couple of things and see where it goes, but then Gassiev started using the left uppercut uo the middle and more frequent hook to the body making it harder for Dorticos to smell what’s coming next.

    In the second half Gassiev started connecting with much heavier shots but his red face, heavy breathing and sometimes tired body language convinced Dorticos to stay with the pressure game plan and he ultimately got the worst of it. although it was worth the gamble because he probably wasn’t going to win a decision in Sochi by stinking it out nor is that really his style in the ring. In fact had he not forced Gassiev to punch from the retreat most of the fight, it would have been over a lot sooner..

  • ceylon mooney

    man, this was a great fight. these guys were fantastic. that right hook gassiev snuck behind dorticos guard wlearly on was so sweet. doeticos triple jab. this was fantastic. the chin on these
    two guys my god.

    • Ten Count Toronto

      Dorticos had done a good job rolling with that right hand for much of the fight and anticipating the hook upstairs but as Gassiev started working in more variety of punches, more shots started to land and break Dorticos down a litle at a time. In the late rounds Gassiev started putting combinations together and that opened up everything, the last peice of the puzzle was when he started to punch with the drive forward and the power went up another notch.

      To Dorticos credit, he opted to try to win the fight rather than just surviving.

      • ceylon mooney

        thats true. not often i see a fighter take and minimize a punch like that.

        gassievs later combinations were beautiful.

  • Roberto Carlos Guerra

    Crazy to think how these Russian gladiators (along with Kazakstan and Ukraine) were boxing’s best kept secret for decades. After the fall of communism in that part of the world and the overall globalization of the sweet science, it looks like they’re taking over the sport, and I think they make great fights with higher KO percentages.

  • Charlie U.

    Hey Peter Nelson- This was just a little better than those two “50-50” fights you said you gave us last week!

  • Frantik

    Gassiev proved to be a SMART powerhouse. Usyk needs to stick and move against him. If Usyk does the same with him what he did against Briedis in final round, it will be good night for him…

  • OLATARD

    Abel Sanchez – His favorite letter is G

    He got GGG on May 5 in Vegas.

    Then he got Gassiev for May 11 in Saudi Arabia.

    Not busy, just jetlag and runny nose

  • Stephen M

    Wow! Terrific fight!

  • Stephen M

    I really like Gassiev. He is calm, steady, skilled and powerful. He slowly runs you over.

