Srisaket Sor Rungvisai and Juan Estrada to contest vacant RING 115-pound title

THE RING Magazine would like to formally announce that the 115-pound clash between Srisaket Sor Rungvisai and Juan Francisco Estrada, which takes place at The Forum in Inglewood, California, on February 24, will have the vacant RING junior bantamweight championship on the line.

Sor Rungvisai, who is currently rated No. 2 by THE RING at 115 pounds, will be defending his WBC title in the main event of “SuperFly 2.” Last year, the hard-hitting southpaw from Thailand caused a sensation when he scored back-to-back victories over previously undefeated superstar Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez to gatecrash THE RING’s pound-for-pound top 10 list.

Estrada, who is rated No. 3 by THE RING at junior bantamweight, is a former unified flyweight titleholder and one of the most skilled fighters in the world today. After taking a year off to recover from a serious hand injury, the Mexican technician made a successful jump to 115 pounds, which culminated in a decision victory over former titleholder and top contender Carlos Cuadras last September.

THE RING’s decision to sanction Sor Rungvisai-Estrada as a championship fight was made because the No. 1-rated fighter at junior bantamweight, Naoya Inoue, has expressed his desire to move up to 118 pounds. The unbeaten Japanese power-puncher confirmed his intentions after successfully defending his WBO title for the seventh time against Yoann Boyeaux in December.

The 31-year-old Sor Rungvisai (44-4-1, 40 knockouts) turned professional in 2009 and is in his second reign as the WBC junior bantamweight titleholder. Estrada (36-2, 25 KOs) is the younger man by four years and turned to the paid ranks one year earlier. Neither fighter has held a RING championship in their respective careers.

  • Chris Smith

    So excited this fight is this month!! Literally been looking forward to this the moment Superfly finished back in September. My favorite match on paper in the sport currently.

  • Conrad

    Whoever does the ratings has forgot to update Artur Beterbiev winning the IBF belt and it annoys me everytime I look at the ratings.

    • RingTV

      The robots are in the shop. Thanks for the heads up.

  • OLATARD

    El Gallo

    Counter and counter

  • Teddy Reynoso

    The latest word from Japan is that Inoue’s decision to jump to bantamweight is not yet final. He may yet continue fighting at 115 as evidenced by his not officially relinquishing his WBO belt.

    Certainly, Srisaket is very much qualified to fight for the Ring title. But is Estrada? Only after just one fight and one win at super fly, even granting that it was against Carlos Cuadras?

    How sure is the Ring that Estrada is better, more qualified to.fight for its belt than say, Jerwin Ancajas or Khalid Yafai, both current world titlists in the division.

    Merely on the basis of its perception that led it to rank Estrada above both proven super flyweights?

    • KillaBlu

      Like you said he had a great win over a top 5 rated opponent in Cuadras in his last fight and he has a strong past resume in the lower weight classes, unifying the flyweight titles. The Ring and myself believe that his resume and accomplishments put him ahead of Ancajas and Yafai in the rankings

      • Teddy Reynoso

        That’s not enough basis. Cuadras has been beaten previously by Chocolatito Gonzales who also holds a win over Estrada. This decision also put its number one Inoue in a very awkward position in the eventuality he stays at 115 and makes a mockery of its policy only the best fights the best for its title. Estrada cannot claim to being among the best without actually fighting any of Ancajas or Yafai.

        • Gian Torres

          JUAN ESTRADA lost to Chocolatito as a physically immature 22 yr old so that means zero. Carlos Cuadras beat Choco but they gave it to Choco while JF Estrada beat Cuadras very clearly. Furthermore, it’s even more impressive that Estrada beat Cuadras because Cuadras beat SRISAKET SOR RUNGVISAI. Lastly, Ancajas hasn’t beaten anybody other than Jamie Conlan. Conlan’s opponents before Ancajas were very weak so that doesn’t say much for Ancajas.

          • wrecksracer

            I’ve never seen that Cuadras/Sor Rungvisai fight. Didn’t it get stopped because of a headbutt? Well, I like that all these guys are fighting each other. I think Chocolatito will be the odd man out. I think he’s done.

          • Gian Torres

            Yes, it was stopped due to a cut but Cuadras won on all the cards by like 2, 3 and 5 points. On the other hand, Estrada performed much better than Rungvisai and beat Cuadras, even knocking Cuadras down.

          • Chris Smith

            I think Chocolatito deserved the Cuadras win. I scored it at the fight for Gonzalez by 8-4 and on TV a round closer. I do agree Estrada beat Cuadras more convincingly though. He started to dominate when he got into his groove. I had that one 8-4 at the fight and a round closer on TV again but Estrada seemed in better control.

            Cuadras IMO was perhaps a little lucky against Rungvisai. Looked like that body shot took the air out of him and was lucky to be at home. I’m not sure he’d have held on.

            I am getting a feeling Estrada wins in exciting fashion here. Perhaps by stoppage in a war or by wide-ish decision with an excellent boxing clinic. I think Estrada has what it takes to be the best sub featherweight of his generation.

        • wrecksracer

          Estrada impressed the hell out of me in his last fight…so did Sor Rungvisai lol. Regardless of the trinkets involved, it’s probably the best fight to be made at this weight. We all heard Inoue’s plan to move up. If his team says he’s moving up and then says he might not move up…..well, you can’t have it both ways. It creates significant doubt. However…like you said, he hasn’t given up his belt. Personally, I think he should fight the winner. It has to be his biggest money fight. He may be growing out of the weight class, though.

  • Spider Rico

    Not really a fan of Estrada, he’s a little bit too defensive for my taste but nevertheless, this should be a good, fun fight.

    • ceylon mooney

      he showed great offense against cuadras. exciting fight.

  • Gian Torres

    It’s not cool that Juan Francisco Estrada’s name is put 2nd and as “Juan Estrada” in the title. Estrada’s fans help the writers of Ring make a heck of a lot more money than Rungvisai’s so why is Estrada’s name being blurred in this way? Isn’t it supposed to be “the fighters help us make money and we help them make money”???

  • ceylon mooney

    ballin

