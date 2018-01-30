Where will Gennady Golovkin vs. Canelo Alvarez II land?

Sept 15,2017. Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. - (L-R) CANELO ALVAREZ poses off with GENNADY GOLOVKIN during the the weigh-in ceremony for their championship bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. (Credit Image: © Gene Blevins via ZUMA Wire) (Cal Sport Media via AP Images)

No argument that the Gennady Golovkin vs. Canelo Alvarez world middleweight championship rematch is hugely anticipated in fight fan circles. Lord, the chatter about a rematch started as soon as their first bout finished and heated up to a boil when the judges’ decision, derided as abortional in many circles, was announced.

And the chatter didn’t dim that significantly, as boxing fanatics have continued to debate since September who’d win if and when the Kazakhstani ace vet met up with the Mexican seat-filler.

That debate still rages and do you agree that, when you do personal polling, it seems like fans are 50/50 on who’ll win and that this is seen as a pure coin flip fight more so than the first one?

One chatter subplot subject about this scrap is where it will unfold. Most folks think Vegas has that inside track, even though Team GGG wasn’t enthused, as a collective, about the judging, which resulted in a split draw, in a fight they think they won by a few rounds. They took aim at the Nevada commission for not being proactive enough about selecting only the best and brightest to sit ringside and offer their informed opinions on rounds winners.

Anyway, I asked Team GGG bossman Tom Loeffler about where the fight will be platformed. “Venue not confirmed,” he told me.

Could he at least rule out either Las Vegas, New York or Texas? He opted not to do so.

“Madison Square Garden already said they would make a very significant offer, as will T-Mobile (Arena in Las Vegas) again,” Loeffler shared.

I was also curious…Is there any language in the contract that touches on judges, such as, in no way shape or form, can Adalaide Byrd so much as be allowed into the building, let alone get a scorecard?

“No language, in regards to judges,” said the promoter Loeffler.

For the record, Golden Boy Promotions President Eric Gomez offered that “soon” we will know where the middleweight supremacy scrap will be held. He told me he likes Canelo as a 60/40 favorite to prevail this time and, like Loeffler, wouldn’t rule out Vegas, New York or Texas, as being in the mix to play host.

Loeffler informed me that within two weeks is a “reasonable time frame for us to go through all offers,” so you can set your timeline accordingly.

Readers, talk to me. You thinking Vegas is a lock?

