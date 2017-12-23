What’s next for Sadam Ali?

Photo by Tom Hogan/ Hogan Photos/ Golden Boy Promotions

No concrete news as yet on what might come next for the man who pulled the upset win of the year, Sadam Ali of Brooklyn, N.Y.

“Sadam is incredibly deserving of great things, of a chance to show again his capability,” said his trainer, Andre Rozier, when I checked in with him. “He’s a fantastic athlete and a wonderful young man. He’s the type of kid boxing needs, clean cut, all the kids love him, he never gets in trouble, he’s never braggadocious.”

OK, I’m sold, LOL, so who’d Rozier like to see the 26-1 hitter who screwed up Miguel Cotto’s retirement bash at MSG Dec. 9 in against next?

“Liam Smith,” said the teacher.

So, that would mean Ali, age 29, would stick around at 154 pounds, and defend the WBO belt that was up for grabs in NYC…

Both men are solid citizens, Rozier said, and he sees Smith as someone who lives and trains right and isn’t a threat to re-hydrate to light heavyweight on fight night.

I checked in with Eric Gomez, president at Golden Boy, Ali’s promoter. Does he have a sense of next for Ali? Nothing to announce, Gomez said, but he’s thinking something will get set up for April.

Something good, I queried?

“Yes, the undisputed champ is coming,” said Gomez, intriguingly.

Chatter has been that Ali vs. Smith would be made, that promoter Frank Warren and GBP are eyeing April 7, in Belfast, on a card topped by Carl Frampton vs. Nonito Donaire. That would be a solid double bill, I think. You agree, fans?