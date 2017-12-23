Sunday, December 24, 2017  |
Get Ringside Ticket!

News

What’s next for Sadam Ali?

Photo by Tom Hogan/ Hogan Photos/ Golden Boy Promotions
23
Dec
by Michael Woods

No concrete news as yet on what might come next for the man who pulled the upset win of the year, Sadam Ali of Brooklyn, N.Y.

“Sadam is incredibly deserving of great things, of a chance to show again his capability,” said his trainer, Andre Rozier, when I checked in with him. “He’s a fantastic athlete and a wonderful young man. He’s the type of kid boxing needs, clean cut, all the kids love him, he never gets in trouble, he’s never braggadocious.”

OK, I’m sold, LOL, so who’d Rozier like to see the 26-1 hitter who screwed up Miguel Cotto’s retirement bash at MSG Dec. 9 in against next?

“Liam Smith,” said the teacher.

So, that would mean Ali, age 29, would stick around at 154 pounds, and defend the WBO belt that was up for grabs in NYC…

Both men are solid citizens, Rozier said, and he sees Smith as someone who lives and trains right and isn’t a threat to re-hydrate to light heavyweight on fight night.

I checked in with Eric Gomez, president at Golden Boy, Ali’s promoter. Does he have a sense of next for Ali? Nothing to announce, Gomez said, but he’s thinking something will get set up for April.

Something good, I queried?

“Yes, the undisputed champ is coming,” said Gomez, intriguingly.

Chatter has been that Ali vs. Smith would be made, that promoter Frank Warren and GBP are eyeing April 7, in Belfast, on a card topped by Carl Frampton vs. Nonito Donaire. That would be a solid double bill, I think. You agree, fans?

  • Teddy Reynoso

    Gomez statement was intriguing as it was disturbing. It could be Floyd Mayweather coming back to win a world light middleweight title a third time versus Saddam Ali.

  • Teddy Reynoso

    Given Liam Smith resume and proven marketability especially in the UK, he indeed would be the ideal next opponent for Saddam Ali for his first WBO title defense. Liam lost his world title and unbeaten record to a very worthy opponent in Canelo Alvarez and deserves another chance to regain the crown. On the other hand, Ali deserves a worthy challenger after his defeat of Miguel Cotto to prove that he is for real.

  • Ten Count Toronto

    So Rozier is as good a matchmaker as he is a trainer. Smith would be an excellent next fight and maybe that could introduce him to England for a Kell Brook fight?

    Only thing is after a couple of fights at 154 – and how much time goes by between fights these days, he will probably lose the option of ever being able to make 147 without serious compromises. Although Spence, Thurman & Crawford are horrible style matchups for Ali and those fights would be cashouts weather he came in weight drained or not – actually makes more sense to hold a 154lb belt to tempt those guys to move up and get a slightly better split – with Garcia having no belt, no real reason to stay at 154 except maybe a Pacquiao comeback fight.

Current Poll

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
© 2017 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.