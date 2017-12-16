Tuesday, December 19, 2017  |
News

Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan scores upset of Antoine Douglas with seventh-round stoppage

O'Sullivan vs. Douglas. Photo by Tom Hogan - Hoganphotos/Golden Boy Promotions
16
Dec
by Mike Coppinger

Antoine Douglas’ once-promising career now appears finished.

The former hot middleweight prospect was winning the early rounds against Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan, but slowly, the Irishman worked his way into the bout with looping power shots that continuously found their mark.

He rocked Douglas in Round 6 and then a massive left hook crushed Douglas the following round, with a follow-up barrage that put him on the canvas. Douglas wasn’t clear-eyed when he beat the count, and referee Steve St-Germain wisely stopped it at 1:07 of Round 7.

Spike O’Sullivan has losses to Chris Eubank Jr. and Billy Joe Saunders, but after the upset victory, he figures to be back on HBO soon.

  • Patrick Kearney

    Well done Spike..Great win..

  • Charlie U.

    Spike O’Sullivan is my favorite name in boxing.

  • Tony Nightstick

    Love the Snidely Whiplash mustache.

  • ozzy

    Personally I didn’t find Spike winning an upset – rightly or wrongly before the fight I thought it was a 50/50 fight between two fighters who are a level down from the really top guys.

    Great to see Spike get the win but I was worried about the punches the young US fighter was taking and his corner seemed not to care he was so easy to hit and offered him no advice to help him. IMHO that young man needs to consider whether the people around him have his back, and are really good enough at their jobs, before continuing in the sport.

    • Floridastorm

      I agree with you 100%. A talented and hard punching Douglas was taken to the woodshed by a really tough Hombre. Unless Douglas learns how to defend himself he will be history, especially after the brutal beating he took from the man called “Spike”. I would like to see Spike once again against BJS or Eubank.

      • ceylon mooney

        BJS handles him much more easily than last time.

    • ceylon mooney

      vetter corner than cletus seldin had. that coach sucked.

  • LostOdyssey

    Upset? Douglas sucks when was he ever rated?

  • Rude Boy

    Dougals’s career appears to be finished? Wow, that was 1 defeat and media guys nowadays are quick to judge.

    • Ten Count Toronto

      Article should have explained it better. It’s not necessarily that he lost or got stopped (again) but rather the point Roy Jones brought up about how often he didn’t seem to see the punches coming at all. And they weren’t exactly blazing fast punches either. I’m not sure that’s fixable.

  • Ten Count Toronto

    It’s never a good day when you lose to an Iron Sheik impersonator (oh well, at least it wasn’t Elvis or Liberace…)

    On a serious note I share the concerns Roy Jones raised about THE WAY Douglas was getting hit, how often he did not seem to see the punches at all, not even the slightest indication of bracing for the connect just before impact.

    We sometimes see this with fighters who’ve been around to long and taken too much damage. They’re OK finding the target with their own punches but they can’t pick up even fairly slow and fat incoming punches. Maybe Douglas has already taken too many shots in his fights and training and his reactions are degrading or maybe he just naturally lacks that ability. Either way it’s a huge risk multiplier for serious injury.

  • John Swan

    O’Sullivan-Lemieux would be fantastically violent.

