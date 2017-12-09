2016 Olympian Mikaela Mayer picks up victory on Loma-Rigo card

In women’s lightweight action, Mikaela Mayer (3-0, 2 knockouts) defeated Nydia Feliciano (9-9-3) by majority decision on the Vasyl Lomachenko-Guillermo Rigondeaux undercard. The official scores at ringside were 38-38, 40-36 and 40-36.

The Los Angeles native Mayer, who made it to the quarterfinals of the 2016 Olympics as a member of the U.S. team, kept Feliciano at bay with her long jab. The 27-year-old Mayer, who stands 5 feet 9 inches, moved well and kept the New Yorker off-balance, stinging Feliciano with right hands to discourage her from exchanging.

Mayer made her professional debut this past August on the Lomachenko-Marriaga card in Southern California and is trained by Al Mitchell, who was the head boxing coach for the 1996 U.S. men’s squad.

In featherweight action, New York City’s Jose Gonzalez (8-0-2, 2 KOs) and Adan Gonzalez (3-1-2, 2 KOs) fought to a majority-decision draw over six rounds. The official scores at ringside were 58-56 for Adan Gonzalez and 57-57 twice.

The 21-year-old Jose Gonzalez, who is the first cousin of Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez, brilliantly counterpunched Adan Gonzalez but failed to follow up with anything meaningful. Colorado-native Adan, while winning four rounds on judge Don Ackerman’s card, had no answer for Jose’s straight left hand, which found an easy target whenever he chose to throw it.