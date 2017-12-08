DeGale-Truax, Selby-Ramirez weigh-in results, photos
Photo: BoxNation
James DeGale Jr. vs. Caleb Truax
(for DeGale’s IBF super middleweight title)
DeGale: 168 pounds
Truax: 167 Pounds
Lee Selby vs. Eduardo Ramirez
(for Selby’s IBF featherweight title)
Selby: 124 ¾ pounds
Ramirez: 128 ½ pounds (Ramirez did not make weight, cannot win IBF title)
Anthony Yarde vs. Nikola Sjekloca
12 rounds, light heavyweights
Yarde: 173 ½ pounds
Sjekloca: 174 ¾ pounds
Daniel Dubois vs. Dorian Darch
10 rounds, heavyweights
Dubois: 239 Pounds
Darch: 229 Pounds