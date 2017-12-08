DeGale-Truax, Selby-Ramirez weigh-in results, photos

Photo: BoxNation

James DeGale Jr. vs. Caleb Truax

(for DeGale’s IBF super middleweight title)

DeGale: 168 pounds

Truax: 167 Pounds

Lee Selby vs. Eduardo Ramirez

(for Selby’s IBF featherweight title)

Selby: 124 ¾ pounds

Ramirez: 128 ½ pounds (Ramirez did not make weight, cannot win IBF title)

Anthony Yarde vs. Nikola Sjekloca

12 rounds, light heavyweights

Yarde: 173 ½ pounds

Sjekloca: 174 ¾ pounds

Daniel Dubois vs. Dorian Darch

10 rounds, heavyweights

Dubois: 239 Pounds

Darch: 229 Pounds