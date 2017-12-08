Denis Shafikov to face Rene Alvarado on Salido-Roman undercard

Former lightweight contender Denis Shafikov believes he can still win a world title belt, despite a setback in his most recent fight.

Shafikov will face Rene Alvarado on Saturday night, in support of the Orlando Salido-Miguel Roman main event, at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, in Las Vegas. The 10-round junior lightweight bout will air on HBO Latino on a tape-delay basis (1:05 a.m. ET or immediately following the live “Boxing After Dark” broadcast on HBO.)

The southpaw Shafikov (38-3-1, 20 knockouts) challenged IBF lightweight titleholder Robert Easter Jr. on June 30, losing by unanimous decision. The fight came after back-to-back victories in 2016 over Jamel Herring and Richard Commey.

At age 32, Shafikov cannot afford another setback. The Russian-born fighter is slick boxer-puncher but is 2-2 in his last four bouts.

Shafikov is now campaigning as 130 pounds, where he is ranked No. 8 by the WBC.

Alvarado (27-8, 19 KOs) knocked out overmatched David Morales in the second round of his most recent bout on October 14, in his hometown of Managua, Nicaragua. The bout comes exactly three months after Alvarado knocked out then-unbeaten prospect Roger Gutierrez.

The 28-year-old Alvarado has won his last three bouts and four of his last five bouts.

Opening the HBO Latino telecast will be the U.S. debut of unbeaten Jaime Munguia. The junior middleweight prospect will square off against Paul Valenzuela Jr. in an eight-round bout.

Munguia (25-0, 21 KOs), who resides in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico, will be fighting for the seventh time this year. The 21-year-old Munguia is promoted by Zanfer Promotions.

Valenzuela (20-6, 14 KOs) has lost his last two fights.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV.com since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper, BoxingScene.com and FightNights.com. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing.

Struggling to locate a copy of THE RING Magazine? Try here or

Subscribe

You can order the current issue, which is on newsstands, or back issues from our subscribe page.

On the cover this month: THE RING 100