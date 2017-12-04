Fight Facts podcast, ep. 9

Sweet science pundits Joe Santoliquito, aka “Philly Joe,” and Michael Woods, aka “Brooklyn Mike,” dig up fresh news and dish spicy opinion on all facets of the fight game in this fast-moving boxing podcast. Yes, expect Philly-style decorum and Brooklyn-type diplomacy while they rap about the big bouts and famed fighters.

This week, Joe goes full Philly with some choice words for the boo-birds at Miguel Cotto’s farewell fight. Also, the weekend of #LomaRigo approaches, which means everybody has a few more days to figure out how to pronounce “Rigondeaux.”

