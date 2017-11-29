Cletus Seldin, Yves Ulysse Jr. to open up Saunders-Lemieux tripleheader on HBO

Photo / @HBOboxing

Cletus Seldin is set to accomplish a rare feat: appearances on HBO in consecutive months.

The heavy-handed fighter, who made his debut on the network earlier this month with a third-round stoppage of Roberto Ortiz, will meet Canadian Yves Ulysse Jr. before David Lemieux challengers Billy Joe Saunders on December 16 in Laval, Quebec.

“My trainer and I have studied Yves Ulysse and know he is a solid boxer-puncher who fights with intensity and angles,” said Seldin (21-0, 17 knockouts), who’s mostly competed on his native Long Island. “He is as good as anyone in the 140-pound weight class, so it will be a hard-fought, exciting fight.

“I want to thank my promoter, Joe DeGuardia, and HBO for getting me right back in the ring and back on HBO again so quickly. I want to fight every month like this.”

Ulysse (14-1, 9 KOs) was a hot prospect after a seven-round drubbing of Zachary Ochoa in March (another Lemieux undercard), but he was upset by Steve Claggett via split decision last month.

“It has always been my dream since I started boxing to perform on HBO, the world’s most prestigious television network,” Ulysse said. “I’m so happy to get the opportunity to do this at home, December 16, and show the whole world what I’m capable of.”