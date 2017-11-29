Michael Conlan, Shakur Stevenson added to Loma-Rigo telecast

Photo / Mikey Williams-TOP RANK

Top Rank hopes they’ll one day meet in a super fight, but for now, Michael Conlan and Shakur Stevenson will continue to build their careers following successful amateur stints where they both medaled in the Olympics.

Conlan (4-0, 4 knockouts) and Stevenson (3-0, 1 KO) will compete in six-round bouts on the Vasyl Lomachenko-Guillermo Rigondeaux undercard December 9 in New York, and the fights will be broadcast on ESPN.

The Irishman will meet Luis Fernando Molina (4-3-1, 1 KO). Stevenson will face Oscar Mendoza (4-2, 2 KOs).

“I’m really excited to go back to The Garden,” said Conlan. “It’s my first time back since my pro debut and I’m looking forward to putting on another great show for all the fans that are coming to see me, it feels already like it’s my second home.”

Conlan has a following in New York with his Irish roots, but Stevenson can draw there, too. He hails from nearby Newark, New Jersey, and also has fought at the Garden during his short career.

“I’m feeling great and ready to perform again at Madison Square Garden,” said Stevenson. “My fight there in May was one of my best so I’m excited to return and outdo my last performance on one of the biggest boxing cards of the year, Lomachenko-Rigondeuax.

“I’m looking to really make a name for myself and put on an amazing performance for everyone at The Theater and all the viewers tuning in on ESPN. Getting the chance to spar with Vasyl Lomachenko, in this camp, prepared me well for this fight and showed me where I am skill-wise, mentally and overall as a boxer.”