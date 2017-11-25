Barrera outslugs Valera to remain a light heavyweight player

Sullivan Barrera cracks Felix Valera with a right hand en route to a lopsided 10-round decision on Nov. 25. Photo / @HBOBoxing

NEW YORK — Not too bad for a fight that peaked in the first 180 seconds.

Both Sullivan Barrera and Felix Valera were on the canvas in the opening round of their 10-round bout Saturday at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. Valera showed he hadn’t come all the way from the Dominican Republic to lay down on HBO, while Barrera showed he is still a player in the post-Ward light heavyweight division.

In the end, Barrera (21-1, 14 knockouts) was a unanimous decision winner by the scores of 98-88, 97-90 and 97-89, likely earning him a shot at a 175-pound title in the near future.

The fight wasn’t without its ugliness, as an accidental clash of heads opened a cut on the corner of Barrera’s eye in the second, and Valera (15-2, 13 KOs) lost points in the third, sixth and eighth rounds for low blows while Barrera was deducted a gimme point by referee Mike Ortega in the ninth for a borderline shot.

Barrera, who has now won four straight since his lone defeat to Andre Ward, may be positioning himself for a shot at the winner of the main event between Sergey Kovalev and Vyacheslav Shabranskyy, whom he stopped in the seventh in 2016.

Valera showed he had a few tricks up his sleeve when he needs to survive, and benefits from the granite chin he used in becoming the first to take Dmitry Bivol the distance last year.