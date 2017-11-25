Cesar Diaz, undefeated Golden Boy prospect, dies in car crash at age 20

Cesar Diaz. Photo / Golden Boy Promotions

Cesar Diaz, a bantamweight prospect promoted by Golden Boy, was killed in a single-car crash Friday evening. He was 20.

Diaz was travelling with a female passenger when he lost control of his red 2016 Honda Accord before it eventually struck a tree. The car rolled over onto the passenger side, and Diaz was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:17 p.m. PT in Palmdale, California, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Det. Eduardo Saucedo said, per the Los Angeles Daily News.

The passenger, in her 20s, was taken to a local hospital with multiple fractures.

“Everyone at Golden Boy Promotions is heartbroken over the passing of Cesar Diaz over Thanksgiving weekend,” a statement from the organization read. “As talented and aggressive as he was in the ring, anyone who met Cesar knew how kind and nice he was outside of it. Our thoughts and prayers are with Cesar’s girlfriend who remains in critical condition and his entire family.”

With tremendous height for an 118-pounder at 5-foot-9, Diaz competed four times in 2017, winning three by knockout.

The Palmdale resident signed with Golden Boy after compiling a 104-11 record in the amateurs. He won a slew of tournaments in the unpaid ranks, including the 2012 Silver Gloves National Championship and the 2015 Adidas National PAL title.

Diaz (7-0, 6 knockouts), a native of Aguascalientes, Mexico, defeated top prospects in the amateurs like Olympians Shakur Stevenson and Carlos Balderas.