James DeGale to return against Caleb Truax on December 9

Photo by Ed Diller/ DiBella Entertainment

In January, James DeGale went to war with Badou Jack in one of the finest fights of the year, but shoulder surgery during the summer has kept him out of action.

Fully healed, DeGale, the reigning IBF super middleweight titleholder, will now make the fourth defense of his title against American Caleb Truax on Dec. 9 at the Copper Box Arena in London.

DeGale, who is rated No. 1 by THE RING at super middleweight, returns to the U.K. following four consecutive bouts in North America, the last of which was the excellent 12-round majority draw against then-WBC titleholder Jack, who has since moved up to light heavyweight.

The 31-year-old southpaw is excited to return to his home city and fight in front of his home fans as he continues his quest to become a unified world champion.

Firstly, DeGale must overcome Minnesota’s Truax who will be looking to cause a huge upset by dethroning the defending titleholder in his own backyard.

“Truax is a good solid fighter with a top pedigree,” said DeGale (23-1-1, 14 knockouts). “He’s been in with some quality opponents like Daniel Jacobs, Jermain Taylor and Anthony Dirrell.

“He’ll be fighting away from home so he’s going to bring it on and try to take my world title. But, I’m the best super middleweight in the world and I’m going into the ring full of confidence and 100 percent fit.

“I’ve not boxed in London for a few years, so I can’t wait to make my return to the ring and soak up the atmosphere from the crowd and put on great show for the fans.”

Truax (28-3-2, 18 KOs) has lost two of his last five outings. In April 2015, he was stopped in the 12th and final round by Jacobs and Dirrell took him out in the opening round, almost one year later to the day.

Quotes courtesy of a press release issued by Richard Maynard Communications

For further information, go to www.jamesdegale.com and follow James on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter on @jamesdegale1

Struggling to locate a copy of THE RING Magazine? Try here or

Subscribe

You can order the current issue, which is on newsstands, or back issues from our subscribe page.

On the cover this month: THE RING 100