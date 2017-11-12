Carlos Ocampo stays busy with seventh-round stoppage of Dario Ferman

With a world title eliminator looming, Carlos Ocampo could not afford to let himself down against journeyman Dario Ferman.

He didn’t.

The unbeaten welterweight contender broke Ferman down, dropping him twice before the fight was stopped in the seventh round Saturday night at the Gimnasio Rodrigo M. Quevedo in, Chihuahua, Mexico. The official time was 0:15.

Ocampo (22-0, 13 knockouts) floored Ferman with a left hook in Round 2. In the fourth, Ferman went down again, this time from a left-right combination to the head, although he did appear to slip at the same time.

The end came when Ferman walked back to his corner after complaining of an injury to his right hand early in the seventh.

Originally scheduled to face Konstantin Ponomarev, Ocampo has now sent a message to the undefeated Russian who he hopes to face in early 2018. Ocampo and Ponomarev are currently rated No. 3 and No. 4 by the IBF respectively.

RingTV.com was recently advised that Ponomarev did not want to travel to Mexico unless Abel Sanchez was available as trainer. However, Sanchez was working the corner of Alex Saucedo Saturday night in Fresno, California.

Ferman (14-4, 11 KOs), who has now lost four of his last five bouts, was called in to face Ocampo on one weeks’ notice.

Zanfer Promotions promoted Saturday’s card.

