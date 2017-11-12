Kerman Lejarraga easily outpoints Jose Del Rio over 10 rounds

Unbeaten Kerman Lejarraga has thrown his hat into a deep welterweight division.

Lejarraga was victorious Saturday night, winning a one-sided 10-round decision over Jose Del Rio at the Bilbao Arena in Bilbao, Spain. The official scores were 99-90, 99-91 and 98-92 for Lejarraga, who is currently ranked No. 6 by the WBA.

Fighting before a hometown crowd of approximately 11,000, Lejarraga was the clear aggressor. He walked the southpaw Del Rio down while connecting regularly with straight right hands and left hooks to the head.

By the fourth round, a noticeable welt appeared below the left eye of Del Rio due to the damage being inflicted.

Lejarraga (24-0, 19 knockouts) also had to deal with a welt below his left eye which was the result of an accidental clash of heads. Del Rio (26-7, 7 KOs) had his moments towards the end of the fight, but Lejarraga was too strong and landed the more telling blows.

Earlier this year, in his only bout outside of Spain, Lejarraga stopped Jose Antonio Abreu in the second round in Verona, N.Y.

MGZ Promotions promoted the card.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV.com since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (Calif.) Star newspaper, Boxingscene.com, and FightNights.com. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing

Struggling to locate a copy of THE RING Magazine? Try here or

Subscribe

You can order the current issue, which is on newsstands, or back issues from our subscribe page.

On the cover this month: Mikey Garcia