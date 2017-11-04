Scott Quigg halts Oleg Yefimovych in six, targets Leo Santa Cruz or Abner Mares

Quigg (right) landed big shots on Yefimovich (left) as the bout progressed. Photo by Lawrence Lustig/ Matchroom Boxing

Scott Quigg continues his quest to become a two-weight world titleholder.

The Englishman, who is now campaigning at featherweight, did what was necessary to best Oleg Yefimovych, pounding the unheralded Ukrainian to a sixth-round defeat at the Casino De Monte Carlo in Monaco on Saturday. The official time was 0:50.

Quigg, who is rated No. 9 by THE RING at 126 pounds, absorbed a few counter shots in the early going but when he upped the pace, Yefimovych was found to be out of his depth.

A big right hand rocked the Ukrainian in the third and the punishment intensified as the bout progressed. Yefimovych was very close to being stopped in the fourth when Quigg launched a brutal two-fisted attack, but he roared in defiance as the bell rang to end the session.

It was only a matter of time, however, and Quigg continued to tee off with big shots for the remainder of the contest. The stoppage was prompted by a solid left hook, right hand combination to the head.

“Early on I was a bit reckless, but when I started relaxing and putting my combinations together I felt better,” said Quigg in his post-fight interview with Sky Sports. “From Round 4 onwards he didn’t want to know. He was tough and game but (stopping the fight) was the right thing to do because his face looks like he’s gone 15 rounds.”

This wasn’t Quigg at his best, but he did become the first man to stop Yefimovych. The Bury man, who is a former WBA junior featherweight titleholder, is now set to take on the best at 126 pounds.

“That puts Scott in the No. 1 position with the WBA,” said Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn. “Obviously you have Leo Santa Cruz (WBA titleholder) and Abner Mares fighting (not official). Oscar Valdez (WBO titleholder) would be another great fight, but we’re looking at the Santa Cruz-Mares winner.”

Tom Gray is a UK Correspondent/ Editor for RingTV.com and a member of THE RING ratings panel. Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing

