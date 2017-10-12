Nikolai Potapov to face Omar Narvaez on Saturday night

Photo credit: Tom Casino/Showtime

Bantamweight contender Nikolai Potapov will face Omar Narvaez in a WBO bantamweight elimination bout on Saturday night, promoter Dmitriy Salita told RingTV.com Wednesday afternoon. The 12-round bout will take place at the Estadio Obras Sanitarias in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Most recently, Potapov (17-0-1, 8 knockouts) won a split decision over Antonio Nieves on March 10, in a fight that was very close and could have gone either way.

Originally from Podolsk, Russia and now residing in Brooklyn, New York, the 27-year-old Potapov has won his last three bouts since fighting to a draw against Stephon Young in April of last year.

Former two-division titleholder Narvaez (46-2-2, 24 KOs) will have a partisan crowd behind him, as he resides in the city of Trelew. Narvaez, who turned 42 years old last Saturday, has won his last three bouts, since being stopped by Naoya Inoue in December of 2014.

Both are fighting for the opportunity to be mandatory challenger to WBO titleholder Zolani Tete. Narvaez and Potapov are ranked Nos. 1 and 2, respectively.

The fight will air on TyC Sports throughout Argentina.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV.com since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (Calif.) Star newspaper, Boxingscene.com, and FightNights.com. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing.

