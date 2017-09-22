Nico Hernandez to face Basyzbek Baratov on Saturday night

Nico Hernandez wants to live up to the promotion of the fight card on which he is fighting. The 2016 Olympic bronze medalist is eager to step up his game against modest opposition, as opposed to padding his record.

Hernandez will square off against Basyzbek Baratov Saturday night at the Hartman Arena in Park City, Kansas, just outside of Kansas City.

The six-round bout will headline a Knockout Night Boxing card and will air on CBS Sports Network on a tape-delayed telecast.

Hernandez (2-0, 2 knockouts), who was born and still resides in nearby Wichita, last fought on June 17, knocking out Jose Rodriguez in the third round.

Hernandez has enjoyed fighting before partisan crowds, as the goal is to create a bigger fan base in the Kansas area.

The 21-year-old Hernandez will campaign as a flyweight.

Baratov (2-1-2) had a modest amateur career before turning pro in March of last year. Baratov, who is originally from Kyrgyzstan and now resides in Philadelphia, fought to a majority draw against Harold Lopez on May 12.

Both of Baratov’s victories have come by split and majority decision.

In the co-feature, unbeaten featherweight Tramaine Williams (12-0, 5 KOs) faces Derrick Murray (13-2-1, 5 KOs) in a 10-round bout.

Hard-hitting heavyweight Zhilei Zhang (17-0, 13 KOs) will square off against Byron Polley (30-21-1, 13 KOs), of nearby Saint Joseph, Missouri, in a 10-round bout.

Unbeaten Armando Alvarez (16-0, 11 KOs), who has won his last five bouts by stoppage, squares off against Gabor Gorbics (23-7, 14 KOs) in a 10-round welterweight bout.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV.com since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper, BoxingScene.com and FightNights.com. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing.

