Rabbit Punches podcast, episode 13

In the 13th edition of Rabbit Punches, a RingTV.com podcast hosted by RING Magazine Editor Michael Rosenthal and U.K. Correspondent/Editor Tom Gray, the first subject is Thai warrior Wisaksil Wangek’s (or, Srisaket Sor Rungvisai’s, if you prefer) legacy-forging obliteration of Roman Gonzalez, plus the other fights on the “Superfly” card. Then, GGGet ready, the big one is here … Michael and Tom give an in-depth preview of the imminent fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin to determine the middleweight champion of the world.