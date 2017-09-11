Tuesday, September 12, 2017  |
Canelo VS GGG: All Access
News

Rabbit Punches podcast, episode 13

11
Sep
by The Ring

In the 13th edition of Rabbit Punches, a RingTV.com podcast hosted by RING Magazine Editor Michael Rosenthal and U.K. Correspondent/Editor Tom Gray, the first subject is Thai warrior Wisaksil Wangek’s (or, Srisaket Sor Rungvisai’s, if you prefer) legacy-forging obliteration of Roman Gonzalez, plus the other fights on the “Superfly” card. Then, GGGet ready, the big one is here … Michael and Tom give an in-depth preview of the imminent fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin to determine the middleweight champion of the world.

