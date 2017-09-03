Antonio Margarito defeats Carson Jones by technical decision

Photo by German Villasenor

Junior middleweight Carson Jones thought he did enough to defeat Antonio Margarito on Saturday night even though the fight took place in his opponent’s home territory. To his chagrin, the three judges thought otherwise.

Margarito won a by unanimous technical decision after the seventh round at the Gimnasio Manuel Bernardo Aguirre in Chihuahua, Mexico.

The 39-year-old Margarito (41-8, 27 knockouts) has now won his last three fights since returning last year from a hiatus that lasted more that four years.

Jones (40-12-3, with 30 KOs) stood in the pocket with the taller Margarito early in the fight. And Margarito landed the more telling blows even though he had to deal with blood streaming into his right eye from an accidental clash of heads in Round 2. It was the same eye that was operated on after an orbital bone was broken during his clash against Manny Pacquiao in November 2010.

By the fourth round, Jones began to land flush punches to Margarito’s head. Jones varied his attack with lead or counter hooks and crosses as Margarito’s punch output began to drop. With his legs not being what they once were, Margarito was an easy target.

He was stunned by a left hook in Round 5, prompting Jones to press the action even more. In that round, referee Ricardo Manjarrez deducted a point from Jones for head butting.

Just when it seemed Jones was closing in on a decision victory or possibly winning by knockout, the fight was stopped after the seventh round as a result of the cut over Margarito’s eye. It wasn’t clear whether it was the ringside physician or Margarito who decided to end the fight.

The scores were 67-65, 67-65, and 68-64 for Margarito. After the result was announced, Jones shook his head in disbelief.

“Mexico only place where a mf can quit on his stool and win. Bullshit,” Jones posted to his Facebook page.

Margarito said during fight week he would be interested in facing Miguel Cotto in a third fight. Cotto has said he will retire from boxing at the end of the year.

In the co-feature, Ramon Alvarez (24-6-3, 16 KOs) and Johnny Navarrete (33-10-2, 15 KOs) fought to an eight-round split draw.

Both fighters had their moments. The best round was the fourth, when both fighters were on the attack and were stunned by left hooks to the head.

The pace slowed during the second half, when Alvarez, who is an older brother of Canelo Alvarez, landed the heavier punches while Navarrete threw more punches during this stage of the fight.

Each fighter won 77-75 on a judge’s scorecard, but the third judge scored it 76-76.

Twenty-year-old junior middleweight Jaime Munguia (25-0, 21 KOs) scored a highlight-reel knockout of Uriel Gonzalez at 2:54 of the second round. Munguia dropped Gonzalez (16-3-1, 12 KOs) hard to the canvas with a right cross and left uppercut to the head, prompting referee Miguel Vazquez to immediately stop the fight.