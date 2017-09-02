Kovalev back on Nov. 25? Too soon to say for sure, says Duva

Photo by: Naoki Fukuda

Rumor is Sergey Kovalev is looking to get back in the ring for another swing. November 25 in New York, on HBO, whispers say.

What of those whispers, I asked Kovalev’s promoter Kathy Duva, the boss of Main Events, the New Jersey based institution in fight game promotion since the later 1970s.

Truth or fiction?

“Way premature. We’ll see,” she responded.

I am curious; how is Kovalev, mentally especially, following his last outing, in which he got stopped by Andre Ward, leaving him 0-2 in his last two, both against the Oaklander.

I mean, is he still keen to box?

“He is on vacation,” Duva said. “He just visited the monastery at Mt. Athos in Greece. I have not spoken to him yet. But I have been told that, once his vacation is over, he will be ready to get right back to work.”