Falcao-Washington headlined PPV stream airs on RingTV tonight

Photo / @GoldenBoyBoxing
12
Aug
by Ring TV

Unbeaten middleweight prospect Yamaguchi Falcao returns to the ring tonight to face veteran journeyman Taronze Washington at the A La Carte Event Pavilion in Tampa, Florida. The card, promoted by Fire Fist in association with Golden Boy Promotions, will be streamed live on RingTV.com, Fite.tv and the Fite App, beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Falcao (13-0, 6 knockouts), a 2012 Olympic bronze medalist from Brazil, is coming off an impressive shutout unanimous decision over previously unbeaten (18-0-1) Morgan Fitch in an ESPN-televised 10 rounder on May 5.

The 29-year-old southpaw appears to be coming into his own as a professional but should have his hands full with the grizzled 37-year-old Dallas native. Below is the official fight poster for the show:

