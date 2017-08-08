Charles Huerta to face Miguel Angel Gonzalez on Thursday

Charles Huerta (left) vs. Ivan Delgado. Photo credit: Lina Baker/Instantboxing.com

Charles Huerta is grateful that Golden Boy Promotions believes in second chances.

After his career stalled a few years ago, and being on the short end of very close decisions in fights in which he was the opponent, Huerta is back to headlining cards as the favorite under the Golden Boy banner.

Huerta will face Miguel Angel Gonzalez, of Mexico, Thursday night at the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles, Golden Boy Promotions matchmaker Robert Diaz told RingTV on Monday morning.

The eight-round junior lightweight bout will headline a live “Boxeo Estelar/L.A. Fight Club” telecast on Estrella TV, beginning at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT.

Huerta (19-5, 12 knockouts) was a prospect signed to the Los Angeles-based promotional company in 2008 but after back-to-back losses in 2011, his career stalled and Golden Boy released him.

The 31-year-old Huerta, who resides in the Los Angeles suburb of Paramount, performed admirably on December 17, dropping Carlos Morales before losing a split decision over 10 rounds.

The solid performance against Morales earned Huerta another payday on April 14, squaring off against Ivan Delgado, who entered the bout unbeaten. Rather than leave the decision to the judges, Huerta was more aggressive, dropping Delgado twice before the fight was stopped in round three.

With his career back on track, Huerta is eager to move forward.

“I’m really excited,” said Huerta after an open workout on Monday. “There’s still a lot of buzz about my last fight. I’m ready to get back in there and give them something else to talk about. It will be a more disciplined version of me.

“As long as I’m 100 percent, I can do my best. I’m hoping to graduate out of there and move onto ESPN.”

Gonzalez (21-2, 18 KOs), who hails from Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico, has won his last five bouts.

In the co-feature, lightweight Christian “Chimpa” Gonzalez will square off against Daniel Perales in an eight-round bout.

Gonzalez (16-1, 14 KOs), who resides in the Los Angeles suburb of Buena Park, was knocked out by Romero Duno in a clash of hard-hitting prospects. Gonzalez has moved on from the defeat.

“That fight is behind me,” said Gonzalez. “I got the team behind me, so I’m very excited to get back in the ring. I took three weeks off (after the knockout loss) where I did nothing. Even when I lost, we were very well-prepared…bad night and onto the next.”

Perales (10-10-1, 5 KOs), who resides in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, has lost his last four bouts.

RingTV.com is scheduled to air the entire Golden Boy Promotions card, beginning at 8:30 p.m ET/ 5:30 p.m. PT.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV.com since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper, BoxingScene.com and Knockout Nation.

