Mikey Garcia dominates Adrien Broner en route to unanimous decision

Photo by Amanda Westcott / Showtime
29
Jul
by Mike Coppinger

NEW YORK — Mikey Garcia is who we thought he was. So, too, is Adrien Broner.

The fight played out in a familiar pattern round after round: Broner yet again refused to throw punches in a high-profile fight, shades of his 2015 one-sided loss to Shawn Porter.

No, Broner preferred to dance, talk trash and shake his head no as Garcia delivered precise combination after combination in a one-sided rout that turned out to be the mismatch oddsmakers — and many media members — predicted. But surely no one thought it would be this uncompetitive.

Garcia, though, proved yet again that despite a two-and-a-half year layoff amid a legal battle with Top Rank, he’s a man who must be accounted for in any discussion about the sport’s elite talents.

He moved up to 140 pounds — Garcia still holds a title at 135 — and easily outpointed Broner via scores of 116-112, 117-111 and 116-112 on Saturday in Brooklyn in the main event of Showtime Championship Boxing. RingTV.com scored it 118-110 for Garcia.

“This is definitely one of my best performances ever,” said Garcia (37-0, 30 knockouts), who also owns victories over Orlando Salido and Roman Martinez. “I think I controlled the fight in the early rounds and I kept the activity up. [Broner] is a great fighter who has great skills. I was the superior fighter tonight.

“It was the timing, I’ve always said I have very good timing. It is underestimated when you are outside the ring but once you get inside the ring with me, I’m a step ahead.”

And there’s no doubt about it: Garcia was a step ahead all night long. He stepped into the pocket and fired accurate combinations over and over again.

Every punch the 29-year-old flung had a particular purpose, and was thrown with such incredible precision. No energy was needlessly expended as Garcia let loose with picture-esque one-twos — short, straight shots from in close that forced Broner into a defensive shell, afraid to engage for fear of what would land in return.

Broner, in yet another moment of delusion in a long line of such experiences, delivered a curious line.

“It was Tom & Jerry, I had to catch the mouse,” said Broner, 28, who was stalked by Garcia round after round. “At the end of the day I’m still A.B., I’m still ‘About Billions,’ I’m still the ‘Can Man,’ if he wants to rematch in California, we can do it.”

What exactly Broner can do at this point is clear. He can compete and beat B-level fighters — like he did Adrian Granados in their February outing. He can’t hang with A-level types like Porter, Garcia and Marcos Maidana, who too was trained by Robert Garcia, Mikey’s older brother.

Broner (33-3, 24 KOs) always had tremendous hype surrounding him, but it was just that — hype.

Garcia, however, appears to be the real deal, and with his professed willingness to fight anywhere between 135 pounds and 147 to facilitate matchups with the most high-profile opponents, he’ll find himself in the public consciousness for quite a long time.

Really, he appears to be just getting started. The layoff apparently didn’t harm Garcia at all, other than cost him a few seven-figure paydays. Instead, he was able to avoid some wear-and-tear, and looks sharper than ever.

He scored a knockout of the year candidate over Dejan Zlaticanin in January, and six months later, he now has a win over the most-accomplished opponent of his career and on his biggest stage yet.

Unfortunately, Garcia’s victory over Broner was a ho-hum affair from start to finish. Broner’s unwillingness to step into punching range and refusal to throw more than one punch at a time made it so.

The crowd of 12,084 was sleepy but woke up in Round 3 when Garcia connected on a powerful left hook. Broner, naturally, shook his head, as if to say no, but didn’t respond in fighting manner.

When Broner dispensed with his jab, it effectively upset Garcia’s rhythm, but then Broner would inexplicably stop, and resorted to ducking and dodging under Garcia’s combos.

Garcia picked Broner apart patiently, and then, in Round 6, he finally truly let his hands go and landed at will. Only then did Broner begin to counter, but he was overwhelmed by the volume.

The angsty crowd pleaded with Broner to begin punching to no avail, and when Mikey began to fire his shots in Round 8, everyone began chanting his first name in unison.

Broner began to open up a bit more in the final few rounds, but it was too little, too late. The result was a foregone conclusion.

It’s also too little, too late for Broner to reignite his career as a top-level fighter.

He’ll surely receive another opportunity based on nothing but name recognition, but no one will be fooled again into thinking Broner is one of the sport’s elite talents, no matter if he’s in shape or not (Broner avoided a $500,000 fine by making weight Friday.)

But there’s someone who doesn’t have to fool anyone. He talks with his fists. And that’s Mikey Garcia, who is understated in and out of the ring, but is ready to grab the brass ring as one of boxing’s best.

Mike Coppinger is the Senior Writer for RingTV.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeCoppinger

Photos by Ed Diller / DiBella Entertainment

FULL CARD PHOTO GALLERY

  • Niall Burns

    Get Mikey on the pound for pound list ASAP! His technique in regards to maintaining distance, timing and slipping pretty much every jab that Broner threw is stunning. Lomachenko and Mikey simply have to meet in the future. The skill in that contest would be out of this world. As for Broner, his output is just incredibly poor given his athletic and boxing ability. Also the scorecards were suspect, anything less than 119-109 is a disservice to Garcia.

    • Teddy Reynoso

      I second that, man!

    • TNT

      I honestly can’t fathom Mikey beating Loma. Loma is no Broner.

      • Niall Burns

        I also can’t envision it BUT I would I would be thrilled to see it. Lomachenko would finally be in with someone who has nearly as good timing as him. Both fighter’s sense of timing can be seen in the Russell Jr and Broner fights respectively for each fighter. They would be the ultimate test of each other’s careers (I’m assuming Crawford moves to welterweight and won’t be an option).

        • Sidewinder

          Crawford stops him in his tracks before moving to 147.

          • TNT

            That would shock me but not too much. I see Crawford winning by decision.

          • Niall Burns

            A probable outcome. Crawford is supremely skilled as well as a great deal bigger than either Garcia or Loma.

        • TNT

          I’d prefer the Loma-Garcia fight. As things are now, Crawford would beat Mikey, as he has in the amateurs.

          • ceylon mooney

            agree

          • Carlos

            Crawford needs to fight Spence at 147. Then we will see the real deal at 147.

          • Daniel Longshaft Durant

            somebody has to smash Thurman…. honestly I think danny Garcia-mikey Garcia as an easy fight to make…..

      • Teddy Reynoso

        Mikey is no Salido either. Mikey is way way better than Siri then and especially now.

        • TNT

          Siri was heavy, fought dirty, and was holding for dear life near the end of the fight. The Loma of today is not the Loma of yesterday. This Loma beats Siri and Mikey. It is just a bad style match up for Mikey.

      • Dee Money

        Mikey isnt on Loma’s level, and I would clearly favor Lomachenko, but I wouldn’t say Mikey beating Loma is unfathomable.

        • TNT

          At this point it is unfathomable to me. Stylistically Loma is all wrong for Mikey.

        • J rock

          Clearly? I see that as a pick em

      • left hook

        But truly how many elite boxers has Loma beaten to think he can beat Garcia.

    • Teddy Reynoso

      But Lomachenko has time and again said that he will not fight beyond 135 despite the fact that he has weighed above the lightweight limit at fight time in some of his recent bouts. I am afraid Mikey will soon outgrow the lightweights if he has not currently. I guess he can still boil down to 135 but it will soon tell on his performance and stamina.

      • Niall Burns

        I disagree, I think Mikey can make 135 easily. Also, it is a meet in the middle situation. Lomachenko can’t concede too much when he is already coming up from 130 so it will have to take place at 135.

  • Chris Stans

    Mikey one of the most complete fighters in current boxing. Broner was so close to being humble, then lapsed into about billions mode right at the end of the interview.

    • Col Carter

      He can’t help himself.

      • Daniel Longshaft Durant

        its unprofessional…. everyone cant see this.

  • TNT

    Where are the people who thought Broner would win?

    • Niall Burns

      Suffice to say Broner getting thoroughly outclassed hasn’t sat well with them.

    • Teddy Reynoso

      I thought Broner had a shot but the real, scaredy Adrien showed up.

    • DougWilsonFan

      Here I am, it’s a late night and I am dining on a little bit of crow tonight. I was surprised that Broner didn’t muscle Garcia around more, about the only time he did was the last 4 rounds when he got a little cheap and began pulling his head down. I loved Broner as the underdog. I was wrong. very wrong!
      i

      • TNT

        No biggie. I’m more often wrong than right. This has led me to develop a tolerance for crow.

        • DougWilsonFan

          I am washing mine down with beer. My 18 yr old son is chirping in my ear about how he was right 🙂

    • left hook

      I actually thought Broner would win.

  • Teddy Reynoso

    Now Broner cannot make the excuse that he lost to or more precisely beaten up by a bigger opponent. It was Mikey’s first fight beyond 135 and he certainly made a statement in dominating a fighter who has fought as high as the welterweight and was considered as a leading junior welterweight at the very least before the bout. Mikey should forget about a lightweight unification with Linares and pursue instead a big fight against the winner of the Crawford-Indongo unification bout at 140 for a possible future major payday versus Manny Pacquiao if the fighting Senator regains his WBO welterweight crown later this year versus Jeff Horn.

  • foeaminute

    So, was Broner ever good or did he just “appear” to be talented? I admit that I bought in on him early on, but he just doesn’t seem to show up for fights.

    • TNT

      He is good but not as good as people made him out to be. Do you believe he fought a murderer’s row of title holders when he won four of em? Do you think De Leon or Paulie lost? Broner hasn’t looked good against his best opponents. That is telling.

      • Chris Stans

        I was one of the people that thought Broner was super talented but just lazy. I’ve been starting to rethink that lately

        • left hook

          I still think his super talented but he is very lasy. I also think he is distracted by hip hop, social media and women.

          • Chris Stans

            I’m wondering if his trainer is also caught up in this “the next Mayweather” act. He fought so passively for eight rounds and didn’t really let his hands go until it was too late

    • J rock

      I’m thinking he was always a c+ fighter who talked an A+ game

  • Sidewinder

    That hump from Maidana really took its toll… and it has been three and a half years already.

  • kbryan

    Broner ‘s career is effectivly over. He may be able to pull off a couple paydays, but he is now a perverbrial B fighter, or stepping stone.

    • TNT

      we seen the A (for @hole) and now comes the B for B class fighter.

  • Electro Funk

    The two 116- 112 scores were disgustingly close.

  • kbryan

    How the F@@ck can you score 116-112? The fight was a shut out for garcia

    • Electro Funk

      Exactly…I was actually concerned of a robbery. That says a lot about judges in boxing.

      • lukas prikryl

        The same with me. Remember similarly loopsided Pacquiao vs Bradley I. fight and its decision.

      • Dee Money

        Sometimes I feel judges score fights for the guy who is able to block the most punches, which Broner did. That and scoring for guys who feint a lot seem to give judges an air of superiority as if they are seeing something we arent.

        Still, once it was announced as a unanimous decision I knew there was no way 3 judges could score it for Broner

        • Daniel Longshaft Durant

          dee money… right on man…

        • Chris Stans

          I’ve seen worse robberies and I haven’t been watching boxing for decades like others. When one guy dominates and they announce the scorecards I still get a bit nervous

    • Dee Money

      Without seeing the cards, I think a lot of judges will score rounds for the losing fighter once the other guy has it sown up. Just makes it standout less, its risk aversion

      • Wade Wilson

        Pitty rounds really. When Broner did open up it left an impression as if he was doing more than he actually was. That happens a lot. The judges need to think of each round as a fight all its own.

        • Dee Money

          I like that term, “Pity Rounds”

  • J rock

    Well I got Mickey at number 9 on the P4P. I expected Mickey to be dominant, I even predicted a Knock out, but I really thought Broner would have given Mickey at least some moments to think about. Instead he just got punished. So I believe this was more about how crappy Broner is than how good Garcia is.

    • kbryan

      I disagree , Garcia is a fighter that came up a weight class. Broner should have had much more moments. It proves Garcia is truly a world class fighter. Broner just could not get off. He looked bad, and he only looks bad against world class.

      • J rock

        He looks bad against subpar fighters. He lost to Granados and he had like 6 losses. Broner was just thoroughly exposed by Garcia. But I don’t know anything more about Garcia now than I did before this fight.

    • TNT

      I partially disagree. Broner was the lightest he has been in years and undertrains, both of which can affect a person’s body. However, Mikey moved up a weight class and just outclassed him with skill–Mikey is not some paragon of athleticism.

      • J rock

        So was this Broner at his best or not? Cause I’m thinking this was as good a Broner as we are going to see. He lost to Granados and got gifted a decision. And that guy had 6 losses. Broner just got reexposed

        • TNT

          The “exposed” line is not one I espouse. Some of the sports HOFers and ATGs had many losses over the course of their careers. Broner was outclassed by the better boxer tonight. Guys like McGirt and Chavez Sr felt Broner would win while other guys thought it was a 50/50 fight.

          • J rock

            Broner is nowhere near HOF bro. And never showed any signs of reaching that. So you’re kind of reaching. He tried to talk his way to that status, and almost did. But he is nothing more than a solid sparing partner for elite guys who can maybe beat some faded veterans and tiny guys.

          • TNT

            I never claimed Broner was HOF.

          • J rock

            So what point were you trying to make by bringing up HOF guys who lost to bums?

          • TNT

            You claim Broner was “exposed” by Granados. My point is that because he has lost three times doesn’t mean that his career is finished nor that he can’t get big wins over top fighters. Boxing history shows us that fighters have done this before and can do it again. Broner is a good fighter (not as good as people made him out to be in my opinion but good enough) with youth on his side. In my opinion he needs to dedicate himself 100% to his craft and get another trainer. If Barrera can change his style mid-career than the relatively younger Broner can adjust his own as well.

          • J rock

            Ok I see your point. But in my opinion he was never good, so he can’t comeback to any world class relevance. He is a gatekeeper at best and probably not a solid one

  • wayne reid

    Bet Broner wish he took the Top Rank offer for the Manny Pac fight

    • Daniel Longshaft Durant

      no shit man… u talk about a horrible horrible horrible miscalculation

  • J rock

    Mickey is one of my favorite fighters, but this fight didn’t tell me anything. Broner was already exposed by a lesser fighter in Granados. Something Garcia’s camp obviously saw. Linares gives him a tougher fight than Broner….something I didn’t envision at first.

    • Trump Gay Hitler.

      Broner was famous for beating up small guys like Garcia, this is was impressive performacne by Garcia against an in shape And motivated Broner whos fans wanted blood and revenge for Garcia supposedly being a racist against blqcks. So f-you for discrediting Garcia who has been inactive for much of 2 years.

      • J rock

        How did I discredit Garcia? I’m discrediting Broner for not being slightly on Garcia’s level

  • kbryan

    Linares ? is not a world class fighter.

    • J rock

      He’s better than Broner

  • ceylon mooney

    garcia apparently is, but porter and maidana are not A level. there is a huge leap from a porter to a lomachenko or garcia. not on same level at all.

  • kbryan

    Linares?? He has never fought any top ten fighter in his division and was knocked out 3 times, during his career. Now I am not a Broner fan , but I am not going to insult his career.

    • J rock

      You don’t think Lineras gives him a better fight? Cause even if Lineras gets stopped, he still fights and goes out on his shield. Mickey will have to work harder

      • kbryan

        I would agree with you that Linares definitely has a “pair”. He would got after Garcia, and get knocked out. I get the entertainment factor, but not the skill factor.

        • J rock

          How much skill did you see Broner display? I didn’t see any bro. At least Mickey would have to be somewhat cautious with Lineras. Broner was no more skilled than a heavy bag that has sand leaking out of it

  • kbryan

    If you look at the careers of Maidana and porter they both faced big time fighters on a world class levels. both faced top ten fighters.

    • ceylon mooney

      theyre def world class

  • Trump Gay Hitler.

    Here comes the “I knew all along Broner was c-class” Or did someone (smaller) take him down to c-class level?

  • TMT NYC DA REAL GHOSTBUSTERS

    So was Broner just lazy? Or was he actually scared to throw punches because he might be countered? Experts, please chime in.

    • Dee Money

      I think he just wasnt as good, Mikeys hands were flying too sharp for Broner to get those counter shots he wanted.

    • Carlos

      he ran the first 8 rounds of the fight, it just didnt work because garcia knows how to cut off the ring. broner was also so jumpy at getting caught that garcia’s fakes had him jumping around like a clown

      • Rick

        It was pretty funny the way he was flailing around the ring haha. What a clown. He shook his head more times than he landed clean punches.

    • Wade Wilson

      You know, I think he may be afraid of running out of gas if he opens up too much and too early.

    • left hook

      He is lazy

  • Rick

    116-112 is complete nonsense. What the fuck is wrong with these judges? So according to these idiots if Broner would have done a little bit better it could’ve been a draw? Dude won maybe 2 rounds and even that is questionable, he never landed more than one or two solid punches in any single round. Hopefully Broner fades into oblivion finally. Talking about a rematch, he’s smoking crack.

    • Dee Money

      I’m telling you, the late Emanuel Steward called it correctly, judges will give a round to a fighter simply for doing better than he had in previous rounds….even if he didn’t deserve to win the round.

      Combine that with judges giving later rounds to a guy who is far behind just to get closer scorecards and try to avoid standing out. And there you go.

      • Rick

        You may be right, I can’t figure it out. I do know too many bullshit scorecards fly under the radar just because the right guy won. If someone looked at those 2 judges scores 5 years from now they would probably think it was a somewhat competitive fight when in reality it was anything but.

      • Wade Wilson

        I never like Steward but that’s exactly right. After getting thoroughly beaten all night a sudden surge looks better than it should and makes the judges take notice.

  • Daniel Longshaft Durant

    DANNY GARCIA-MIKEY GARCIA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! surely danny thinks he can beat a lil junior welter!!!

    • Daniel Longshaft Durant

      that’s a fight that can get made fairly soon

  • Daniel Longshaft Durant

    Puerto rico versus Mexico… battle of the Garcias

  • November Eighth

    AB should just retire, he’s never been an A level fighter just an A level talker

    • DougWilsonFan

      I know you are joking, I agree that after watching this fight Broner is not an absolute top level fighter at 140 and his days at 135 are a distant memory but I enjoy watching him (not listening to him!) and think he can give most in that weight class a hell of a tussle. I hope he gives Granados another fight or takes on someone like Lipinets, Prograis or even Relikh in a fight to stay relevant

  • repugnicant

    That was too easy. And I don’t know what the hell Broner was doing. If this was his ‘110%’, might as well hang ’em up.

  • J rock

    Mikey Garcia vs Lucas Matysse.

    This needs to happen.

  • Arjay Cee

    We saw a vastly improved Adrien Broner tonight. I counted two combinations, which easily doubles his output from the Shawn Porter loss. His head-shaking after being tagged was crisply, majestically dismissive — he clearly has been working on this in camp, and it showed. It’s called the Ozymandias Shuffle: the more you hit me, the greater my greatness!

    As for Garcia, he may think landing the lion’s share of blows is a “victory,” or that a decisive “W” somehow made him the “better man” tonight, but that was the plan all along. The gullible Californian fell for it hook, line and sinker. AB will be back to show other fools just where smacking him around the ring leads: nowhere good, nowhere good!

