Carl Frampton-Andres Gutierrez fight is off

Frampton (left) and Gutierrez. Photo courtesy of Press Eye

The fight between Carl Frampton and Andres Gutierrez scheduled for Saturday night in Belfast has been canceled, according to Cyclone Promotions, which handles Frampton.

Frampton missed the 126-pound limit at the weigh-in Friday by one pound but, according to a Cyclone press release, the bout was canceled “due to an accident to Andres Gutierrez.” Cyclone offered no more details.

“It is hoped that the event will be re-scheduled but ticket holders are advised to retain their tickets and contact point of purchase for further information.We very much regret the inconvenience caused,” Cyclone stated in the release.

The WBC was to sanction that bout as a title eliminator until Frampton came in overweight. Gary Russell Jr. is the WBC titleholder.

Frampton was scheduled to fight for the first time since he lost the WBA belt by a majority decision in his rematch with Leo Santa Cruz in January. Frampton, the RING’s Fighter of the Year for 2016, had defeated Santa Cruz by a majority decision the previous July.