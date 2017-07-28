News

Carl Frampton-Andres Gutierrez fight is off

Frampton (left) and Gutierrez. Photo courtesy of Press Eye
28
Jul
by Michael Rosenthal

The fight between Carl Frampton and Andres Gutierrez scheduled for Saturday night in Belfast has been canceled, according to Cyclone Promotions, which handles Frampton.

Frampton missed the 126-pound limit at the weigh-in Friday by one pound but, according to a Cyclone press release, the bout was canceled “due to an accident to Andres Gutierrez.” Cyclone offered no more details.

“It is hoped that the event will be re-scheduled but ticket holders are advised to retain their tickets and contact point of purchase for further information.We very much regret the inconvenience caused,” Cyclone stated in the release.

The WBC was to sanction that bout as a title eliminator until Frampton came in overweight. Gary Russell Jr. is the WBC titleholder.

Frampton was scheduled to fight for the first time since he lost the WBA belt by a majority decision in his rematch with Leo Santa Cruz in January. Frampton, the RING’s Fighter of the Year for 2016, had defeated Santa Cruz by a majority decision the previous July.

  • Jeff Joseph

    Just seen the gash on his face. Looks really bad. Teeth missing too!

    • ceylon mooney

      oh shit what happened?

Current Poll

Ratings: Pound for Pound

Andre Ward
1
Andre Ward
Record: 32-0-0 (16 KOs)
Gennady Golovkin
2
Gennady Golovkin
Record: 37-0-0 (33 KOs)
Roman Gonzalez
3
Roman Gonzalez
Record: 46-1-0 (38 KOs)
Terence Crawford
4
Terence Crawford
Record: 31-0-0 (22 KOs)
Vasyl Lomachenko
5
Vasyl Lomachenko
Record: 8-1-0 (6 KOs)
Guillermo Rigondeaux
6
Guillermo Rigondeaux
Record: 17-0-0 (11 KOs)
Sergey Kovalev
7
Sergey Kovalev
Record: 30-2-1 (26 KOs)
Canelo Alvarez
8
Canelo Alvarez
Record: 49-1-1 (34 KOs)
Shinsuke Yamanaka
9
Shinsuke Yamanaka
Record: 27-0-2 (19 KOs)
Naoya Inoue
10
Naoya Inoue
Record: 13-0-0 (11 KOs)

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
215-643-3069
© 2017 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.

Get Our Newsletter.

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news, events and deals in your inbox!

x

19

Posts Remaining

Subscribe | Login