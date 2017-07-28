Broner makes weight for Garcia clash, avoids $500K penalty

Adrien Broner said he would make the weight no problem, and that he had no interest in forking over $500,000 to Mikey Garcia for failing to come in under the 140-pound limit.

Promise kept.

Broner weighed in Friday at 138 3/4 pounds ahead of Saturday’s junior welterweight contest against Garcia, set to take place at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. Garcia, who is still the WBC lightweight champ, weighed in at a career-high 139 1/2 pounds.

Broner, who turned 28 on Friday, looked dried out and it was a surprise to see him weigh so far under the limit. He said he’s been eating nothing but soup for the past few days, but Broner was excited to eat some steak now that the weight cut is over.

He was scheduled to fight Adrian Granados at 140 pounds, but the weight was changed to 147 a month before the fight. Broner said he simply hadn’t been fighting at 140 because there was no incentive: he would make the same money at either weight.

But when the Garcia opportunity was presented — a high-profile main event and a chance for a career-best win — Broner agreed to fight once again at junior welterweight.

He eked out a decision victory over Granados, but fractured both hands in the process. He said Thursday that both hands felt great during camp at Colorado Springs.

Other weights:

*Both Jermall Charlo, who is making his middleweight debut, came in at 159 1/4 and Jorge Heiland weighed in at 158 1/4 pounds ahead of the WBC title eliminator, which will serve as the Showtime co-feature.

*Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller weighed in at 298 3/4 pounds, while Gerald Washington tipped the scales at 248.

*Katie Taylor weighed 134 1/2 pounds and Jasmine Clarkson came in at 133 1/2.

Mike Coppinger is the Senior Writer for RingTV.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeCoppinger