Jhonny Gonzalez blasts out Jessie Cris Rosales in two rounds

23
Jul
by Ryan Songalia

Jhonny Gonzalez kept his hopes of another world-title opportunity alive, knocking out previously unbeaten Jessie Cris Rosales in the second round Saturday in Hidalgo Del Parral, Mexico.

Gonzalez (64-10, 54 knockouts), of Mexico City, scored the first knockdown midway through the round with a left hook which caught Rosales (21-1-1, 9 KOs), of Talibon, Bohol, Philippines, from long range. Rosales beat the count but was thoroughly outclassed, with Gonzalez’s jab keeping Rosales at the desired range. The final knockdown came as a result of a left hook to the body, doubling Rosales over for the 10-count.

“I was tense after the knockdown and I lost my composure,” says the 25-year-old Rosales. “The old guy can still fight. Humble in defeat, I got hit and I lost.”

The win was the sixth straight – and fifth in a row by knockout – for Gonzalez, 35, a former WBO bantamweight and two-time WBC featherweight titleholder who is ranked No. 5 by the WBC at junior lightweight.

The fight was presented by Prensa Promociones del Pueblo and televised in Mexico by Televisa.

  • ceylon mooney

    cant believe theres never been a mares rematch. i favor jhonny.

    really id favor him against a lot
    of the more shopworn or veteran fighters at 130. would LUV to see him and miura in the ring. now i think about it 130 is almost as exciting as 115 an 200.

    • wrecksracer

      Mares doesn’t want any more of that.

