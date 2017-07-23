Jhonny Gonzalez blasts out Jessie Cris Rosales in two rounds

Jhonny Gonzalez kept his hopes of another world-title opportunity alive, knocking out previously unbeaten Jessie Cris Rosales in the second round Saturday in Hidalgo Del Parral, Mexico.
Gonzalez (64-10, 54 knockouts), of Mexico City, scored the first knockdown midway through the round with a left hook which caught Rosales (21-1-1, 9 KOs), of Talibon, Bohol, Philippines, from long range. Rosales beat the count but was thoroughly outclassed, with Gonzalez’s jab keeping Rosales at the desired range. The final knockdown came as a result of a left hook to the body, doubling Rosales over for the 10-count.
“I was tense after the knockdown and I lost my composure,” says the 25-year-old Rosales. “The old guy can still fight. Humble in defeat, I got hit and I lost.”
(READ: Jessie Cris Rosales will fight for his son’s future vs. Jhonny Gonzalez)
The win was the sixth straight – and fifth in a row by knockout – for Gonzalez, 35, a former WBO bantamweight and two-time WBC featherweight titleholder who is ranked No. 5 by the WBC at junior lightweight.
The fight was presented by Prensa Promociones del Pueblo and televised in Mexico by Televisa.
Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news, events and deals in your inbox!