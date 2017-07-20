Antonio Moran to face Guadalupe Rosales on Friday night

Photo credit: Pablo Lozano

Fringe lightweight contender Antonio Moran will now face gatekeeper Guadalupe Rosales Friday night, All Star Boxing promoter Tuto Zabala confirmed to RingTV.com Thursday morning.

The 10-round bout will take place at the Auditorio Blackberry in Mexico City and will air on Telemundo (11:35 p.m. ET/ PT).

Moran (21-2, 14 knockouts) was scheduled to face Wilberth Lopez but Zabala stated Lopez “mysteriously disappeared.” Rosales signed on to face Moran on Monday.

Moran, who is ranked No. 13 by the WBO, was victorious in his last bout on March 3, scoring a one-punch knockout over once-beaten Richard Zamora in Mexico City.

In his previous fight on December 17, Moran lost an eight-round split decision to Emanuel Lopez. The loss snapped a four-bout winning streak.

Rosales (34-12, 18 KOs) fought on June 16, winning a 10-round majority decision over Emanuel Colon, who entered the bout unbeaten in 15 fights.

The 35-year-old Rosales has won three of his last four bouts after losing four straight.

