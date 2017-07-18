Miguel Flores to face Chris Avalos tonight on FS1

Photo credit: Lucas Noonan/Premier Boxing Champions

In a crossroads bout between two featherweights looking to rebound from recent setbacks, Miguel Flores will square off against former junior featherweight title challenger Chris Avalos tonight at the Rapides Coliseum in Alexandria, Louisiana. The 10-round bout will air live on FS1/FOX Deportes, beginning at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT.

Flores (21-1, 9 knockouts) built an unbeaten record, defeating Carlos Padilla, Alfred Tetteh, Mario Briones and former featherweight contender Ruben Tamayo. Flores’ most recent victory occurred on August 12, when he defeated Ryan Kielczweski by unanimous decision over 10 rounds.

Originally from Michoacan, Mexico and now residing in Houston, Flores was stopped by Dat Nugyen in his most recent bout on February 21.

Avalos (26-5, 19 KOs) has not fought since April 23 of last year, when he was stopped by Mark Magsayo in a back-and-forth action fight.

The Lancaster, California resident first challenged for a world title belt in February of 2015, losing by technical knockout in round five to then IBF junior featherweight beltholder Carl Frampton.

In the co-feature, hard-hitting light heavyweight Ahmed Elbiali will face late-sub Christopher Brooker in a 10-round bout.

Elbiali (15-0, 12 KOs), a 26-year-old who resides in Miami after migrating from Cairo, Egypt, stopped Jackson Junior in the opening round of their March 14 bout.

Brooker (12-3, 5 KOs) won an eight-round unanimous decision over Oscar Riojas on May 12. The victory over Riojas came after losing back-to-back fights to Ronald Gavril and Ronald Ellis.

Edwin Rodriguez (28-2, 19 KOs) makes his return to the ring tonight since getting stopped by Thomas Williams Jr. on April 30 of last year. He squares off against Melvin Russell (10-1-2, 6 KOs) in an eight-round cruiserweight bout.

Former IBF heavyweight titleholder Prince Charles Martin (24-1-1, 22 KOs) will face Michael Marrone (21-7, 15 KOs) in an eight-round bout.

Unbeaten heavyweight Justin Jones (20-0-2, 11 KOs) will square off against Carlos Sandoval (9-13-1, 6 KOs) in an eight-round bout.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV.com since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000.

