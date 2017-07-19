Badou Jack, Nathan Cleverly getting closer to deal for Aug. 26 fight

Badou Jack isn’t looking to slowly settle into his new weight.

The former super middleweight champion has been in talks for weeks ahead of a possible light heavyweight showdown against Nathan Cleverly. An industry source told RingTV.com that the sides are getting close to a deal, and the bout would take place on the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor undercard on August 26 in Las Vegas.

The only undercard fight announced so far is Gervonta “Tank” Davis against a to-be-determined opponent in a junior lightweight title defense. Jack, like Davis, fights under the Mayweather Promotions banner.

Jack (21-1-2, 12 knockouts) vacated his 168-pound title following a January draw with James DeGale. The Swede had been sapping himself to make weight, but already feels great as he cuts into shape for his return to 175. The 33-year-old fought at light heavyweight early in his career, but made a name for himself as a super middleweight.

Cleverly (30-3, 16 KOs) made five defenses of his light heavyweight belt before Sergey Kovalev knocked him out in 2013. The Welshman then moved up to cruiserweight and eventually dropped a split decision to Tony Bellew, before settling back at 175 pounds.

He’s coming off wins over Andrzej Fonfara and Juergen Braehmer, but figures to have far more trouble with Jack, an athletic puncher.

Mike Coppinger is the Senior Writer for RingTV.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeCoppinger