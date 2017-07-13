Dougie’s Friday mailbag

Rosie Cohe /SHOWTIME

Editor’s note: Apologies for the shorter than usual mailbag, folks. I’m on family vacation this week and thus not able (nor allowed to) spend as much time behind my laptop as I normally would during such a busy week in boxing. But I hope you enjoy this half-sized bag.

FAKE OUTRAGE FOR MAYWEATHER-MCCGREGOR TOUR

Floyd makes himself look like an a$$ the way he is acting, but I know he is laughing all the way to the bank, it is what it is. But anyone who thinks they (Mayweather and Conor McGregor) are being sincere needs to allow JMM to provide them his special “blend” of sports drink.

The “yeeaaaah”, the “b*tch” this, “b*tch” that, is not close to sincere, the pretending to steal his money sack, the way they are in each other’s faces, shouting and pretending to want to f*ck each other up is over the top fake.

Floyd is a master marketing machine, the attention this has garnered us unlike anything I have seen. I mean, ESPN is covered with this, it has overshadowed everything on all sports websites by far.

Floyd is even putting out tax stories about himself to grab more headlines. I’m not saying it is not real, but he has HIS website interviewing his tax lawyer, etc., just giving it all more life.

It is fictitious, but it has garnered a LOT of attention.

I was in amazement, I saw something on ESPN that said “McGregor was seething at Floyd in the flag”… I mean, has this reporter ever taken his head out of his own a$$ to see the real world? Thank you. – Jason C. Brown

Hey, if it’s OK for Mayweather to play the role of the “mega-heel,” and for McGregor to do his best imitation of Rick Flair, and for both stars to spout make-believe animosity toward each other to the delight of their fans, who are merely pretending the Aug. 26 event is a real fight, then I think it should be OK for sports writers to fake a little outrage when the public press tour goes over the top with inappropriate theatrics.

It’s a fake fight, dude. There should be nothing but fakery from everyone involved and from anyone concerned with it.

Floyd makes himself look like an a$$ the way he is acting, but I know he is laughing all the way to the bank, it is what it is. But anyone who thinks they (Mayweather and Conor McGregor) are being sincere needs to allow JMM to provide them his special “blend” of sports drink. I don’t disagree. And I think it’s fine if this is how Mayweather wants to promote himself or his events, especially this one. But at the same time, he can’t be mad at “hater” fans and media that view him as an ass, if he’s the one “making himself look like an ass,” as you put it. And if he’s the one putting the IRS troubles out there, he (and his team, and his supporters) can’t get mad if the press writes and talks about it, or if “haters” ridicule him over it.

The “yeeaaaah”, the “b*tch” this, “b*tch” that, is not close to sincere, the pretending to steal his money sack, the way they are in each other’s faces, shouting and pretending to want to f*ck each other up is over the top fake. Again, it’s a fake fight, so it’s appropriate the buildup is 100% theater for cretins. But you have to wonder what the hell is wrong with the folks who view this s__t as real.

Floyd is a master marketing machine, the attention this has garnered us unlike anything I have seen. I mean, ESPN is covered with this, it has overshadowed everything on all sports websites by far. That’s true. There’s no denying that there’s big audience out there for this event. I was thinking MayMac would do between 2-2.5 million PPV buys in the U.S. when it was first announced. Now I think it will definitely exceed that number. And there’s nothing wrong with that. If folks are into the silliness and want to take sides and root for their guy, and if they’ve got the disposable income and wish to put more money in the pockets of Mayweather and McGregor, then I hope they enjoy the actual “fight” as much as they have the public press tour. God Bless ‘em.

THE SAVAGE SCIENCE

Hey Doug,

I’m really looking forward to a bit of the “savage science” this Saturday night courtesy of Miguel Berchelt-Takashi Miura and Sullivan Barrera-Joe Smith Jr. Miura is one of my favorite action fighters with that sledge hammer straight left and thudding right hook to the body, and Berchelt puts together gorgeous, Marquez-esque combinations when he gets going.

As for Smith-Barrera, I was surprised to see the bookies solidly favoring Barrera in what seems like a pick’em fight to me. Smith’s power is for real and while he isn’t exactly the most polished fighter, he makes up for it well with his determined aggression.

On a side note, could you give us your five favorite practitioners of the savage science for the current landscape, as well as your top five since you’ve been a fan? – Jake

Hmmmm… I think my top five current Savage Scientists (if you’re just talking about world-class/elite boxers) have to be Orlando Salido, Wisaksil Wangek, Miura, Francisco Vargas and Roman Gonzalez. For my money, these three junior lightweights and two junior banties give more of themselves than most active fighters do every time they step into the ring.

My top five since I’ve been a fan are probably Erik Morales, Iran Barkley, Micky Ward, Arturo Gatti and Bert Cooper. (All of my favorite fighters, even the great Sugar Ray Leonard, had a savage streak in them. They all had that fire in the ring, but guys like Leonard, Tommy Hearns, Terry Norris, James Toney and Marco Antonio Barrera, could also be expert boxers when they wanted or needed to be. ‘El Terrible’ could have boxed on their level if he gave a rat’s ass, but I thank the dark gods of the boxing pantheon that the Tijuana native didn’t.) The five guys that I listed couldn’t stop themselves from getting into grueling, often bloody, ring wars.

I’m really looking forward to a bit of the “savage science” this Saturday night courtesy of Miguel Berchelt-Takashi Miura and Sullivan Barrera-Joe Smith Jr. That’s because you are a real boxing fan.

Miura is one of my favorite action fighters with that sledge hammer straight left and thudding right hook to the body, and Berchelt puts together gorgeous, Marquez-esque combinations when he gets going. Their styles, strengths and ring mentalities should mesh to give something special – and savage – on Saturday. I can’t wait. I favor Berchelt by decision or late stoppage, but I expect the battle-tested (maybe battle-worn) Japanese veteran to inflict more damage on the 25-year-old WBC beltholder than Vargas was able to in January.

As for Smith-Barrera, I was surprised to see the bookies solidly favoring Barrera in what seems like a pick’em fight to me. Maybe it’s that Cuban mystique. Or maybe they figure Smith’s two signature victories came against a shop-worn (or faded) fringe contender and a near-52-year-old man. Or maybe they’re just impressed with Barrera’s recent form. Regardless, nobody should be counting Smith out in this excellent 175-pound matchup. I favor the power-punching New Yorker. I think his speed, length/reach, and explosive power will get to Barrera before the solid Cuban technician is able to get his own heavy shots going. I like JSJ by mid-rounds TKO in a crowd-pleasing shootout.

Smith’s power is for real and while he isn’t exactly the most polished fighter, he makes up for it well with his determined aggression. Agreed. And if he wins this fight, nobody can deny him his place among the top light heavyweights. Same can be said of Barrera if he wins. I wish both 175 pounders luck and hope to see the winner take on Sergey Kovalev or Adonis Stevenson next.

BOXING AFTER DARK

smith-barrera is gonna rule. effin a. jezreel corrales takin lomachenko next? berchelt gonna steady break down miura. can’t wait for that either. takashi uchiyama done for good? – Ceylon

I think Uchiyama has at least one more world-class effort in him. I don’t care to see a third match with Corrales, but I’d love to see the Berchelt-Miura winner accept his challenge (if he offers it).

smith-barrera is gonna rule. Apart from a premature stoppage or too many fouls/roughhouse tactics, I can’t see how this matchup won’t be compelling.

jezreel corrales takin lomachenko next? I’m sure he’d like to test his talent and skillset against the marvelously gifted Ukrainian but the Panamanian southpaw would do well not to overlook Robinson Castellanos (that dude is soooooooooooo much better than his record would indicate).

berchelt gonna steady break down miura. That’s what I (and most pundits) envision happening, but we should not count Miura out. That man is one of the purest warriors in the sport.

EUBANK VS. ABRAHAM

Dougie!

Long time reader, first time writer, big time admirer.

Some boxing nuts and I are going to the Eubank Jr vs Abraham clash at Wembley Arena, London, this Saturday.

Since the Saunders loss, Eubank Jr has become a relentless dynamo, derailing his opponents with the sheer accumulation of those uppercuts and hooks. But he doesn’t seem to have knockout power, so will he be able to get through Abraham’s solid guard enough to eventually break the Armenian-German warhorse down?

Is Abraham too smart around the ring, too experienced to allow Eubank Jr to work him over? Will he be able to test Eubank Jr’s chin with those slow(ing), but well-timed and heavy, counters?

I’m torn on this one Dougie, help me out! Who’s your pick?

One last thing, if Junior does get through Abraham, what do you think his potential is at Super-middleweight? How would he fair against the main Champions: Degale (IBF), Ramirez (WBO) and Groves (WBA)?

Mythical Match up:

Chris Eubank Snr vs Chris Eubank Jr at Middleweight, and also at Super-middleweight.

Cheers. – Lawrence, London, UK

I think the best version of Eubank Sr. at 160 and 168 would easily outpoint his son. Eubank Jr. doesn’t possess the kind of aggressive, high-volume style that gave his old man problems.

But I should note that I don’t believe that we’ve seen the best of Eubank Jr. yet. If he beats Abraham – as I expect him to, on points – perhaps his potential will emerge during his participation in the World Boxing Super Series.

Since the Saunders loss, Eubank Jr has become a relentless dynamo, derailing his opponents with the sheer accumulation of those uppercuts and hooks. But he doesn’t seem to have knockout power, so will he be able to get through Abraham’s solid guard enough to eventually break the Armenian-German warhorse down? I think Eubank has knockout power. He just doesn’t have one-punch KO power. That’s OK. He seems to know how to wear down your average rugged types. I was impressed with his 12th-round stoppage of Dimitry Chudinov in his first bout after the

close decision loss to BJS. If he can chop that tough young gun down, he might be able to do the same to this aged version of Abraham, although that may not be the plan that his father and his team have for him.

Honestly, I don’t know if he can break Abraham down but I think he’ll be able to get to the two-division titleholder enough to out outpoint the veteran. He may not always pierce Abraham’s high guard with his fast power shots, but he’ll get off first and (I assume) he’ll get out of range before the older man can do anything about it.

Is Abraham too smart around the ring, too experienced to allow Eubank Jr to work him over? I think Abraham has the experience and veteran guile to give Eubank a test, but I don’t think he’s got the athleticism and stamina at this stage of his career to outmaneuver or outhustle the younger man.

Will he be able to test Eubank Jr’s chin with those slow(ing), but well-timed and heavy, counters? We’ll find out on Saturday, but if Eubank’s chin is half as sturdy as his old man’s whiskers were, I don’t think Abraham will be able to seriously hurt him.

One last thing, if Junior does get through Abraham, what do you think his potential is at Super-middleweight? How would he fair against the main Champions: Degale (IBF), Ramirez (WBO) and Groves (WBA)? I think he’s a live dog or even money against all three beltholders, and there’s a chance that he’ll get to challenge Groves in the WBSS. I think Euby Jr. is a welcome addition to the 168-pound division.

