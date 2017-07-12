Floyd Mayweather Jr.: ‘Deep in my heart, I know this is it’

Many peer boxing fans have been against supporting the Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor fight because they felt it would bring a circus-like atmosphere to boxing.

Though yesterday’s press conference was intense and crazy at the same time to kick off the “MayMac Worldwide Tour,” Mayweather stuck to his boxing roots, went out of character and found his inner Mike Tyson, to deliver to boxing fans all around the world, by taking it to McGregor in an expletive-laced rant at the press conference. Love him or hate him, Mayweather’s accomplishments and legacy in the boxing ring won’t soon be forgotten and should be highlighted over the next few weeks for the simple fact the legend himself realizes his professional mortality is right around the corner.

“I’m not the same fighter I was 20 years ago. I’m not the same fighter I was 10 years ago and I’m not even the same I was two years ago but I understand that,” Mayweather said in his media scrum after the MayMac Tour L.A. press conference. “I can’t push my body anymore; training camp is brutal and I can’t do it anymore. Just working in the gym and working hard every day is rough and brutal. This has to be my last one.”

I’m definitely not trying to tell someone what to do with his or her money but even if you are the person most against this fight, one must realize the last time to watch the greatest fighter of this era might reason enough to watch. As great as the sport of boxing is, I don’t remember, in recent memory, when there was a celebrated worldwide press tour to highlight the sport and got everyone talking about it this much – especially with a great fight like Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin coming up on the heels of all this buzz.

For those boxing purists who think Mayweather is sullying the sport by fighting a non-boxing guy in the final fight of his great career, I challenge you with this: What’s wrong with not wanting to fight a young lion such as Errol Spence Jr. or Keith Thurman, when you know you are over 40 and your body isn’t the same and you can make over 200 million dollars not taking that great risk?

“After taking a couple of years off, I was OK with my career being over until we somehow made this fight happen,” Mayweather said. “And now I know this is it. Deep in my heart, this is it.”

Kendrick E. Johnson has done numerous one-on-one interviews and feature stories with some of the biggest names and personalities in combat sports. He can be reached on Twitter @kendrickjohnso.

