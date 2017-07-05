News

RING Ratings Update: The Manny Pacquiao-Jeff Horn fallout

05
Jul
by Michael Rosenthal

Jeff Horn’s upset of Manny Pacquiao on Saturday upset the RING welterweight ratings.

Pacquiao was rated No. 4 on the 147-pound list when the relatively unknown Horn roughhoused his way to a unanimous, but controversial decision in his hometown of Brisbane, Australia. One thing that wasn’t in dispute: Pacquiao looked all of his 38 years.

As a result, the Filipino icon was destined to fall in the Top 10. But how far? And is it reasonable to knock him off the list altogether? And what about Horn, who wasn’t rated going into the fight? He beat a badly faded star. Should he enter the Top 10? If so, how high?

These are the questions with which the Ratings Panel and Editorial Board wrestled this week.

In the end, we decided to leave Pacquiao on the list, give Horn credit for his victory and reshuffle the bottom half of the Top 10.

Here is the new list:

  1. Keith Thurman
  2. Errol Spence
  3. Shawn Porter
  4. Kell Brook
  5. Danny Garcia
  6. Lamont Peterson
  7. Lucas Matthysse
  8. Jeff Horn
  9. Manny Pacquiao
  10. Jessie Vargas

In other divisions:

HEAVYWEIGHT

Alexander Povetkin reenters the Top 10 at No. 7 after shutting out unrated Andriy Rudenko on Saturday in Moscow.

Povetkin was removed from the ratings in June of last year after his “B” sample came back positive for the banned substance meldonium, as per the RING’s drug policy. The Russian’s “A” sample tested positive the previous April, which scuttled a scheduled fight with Deontay Wilder.

Povetkin has been compliant with the drug-testing protocol set up for him by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association, according to a reliable source.

JUNIOR MIDDLEWEIGHT

Brian Castano (unrated last week) defeated Michel Soro (No. 7 last week) by a split decision Saturday in France. Soro drops to No. 10; Castano enters at No. 9. Vanes Martirosyan (No. 10 last week) drops out.

JUNIOR WELTERWEIGHT

Eduard Troyanovsky (No. 7 last week) moves up one notch after stopping Michele Di Rocco (unrated last week) in four rounds Saturday in Moscow.

LIGHTWEIGHT

Robert Easter (No. 3 last week) defeated Denis Shafikov (No. 4 last week) by a decision that many people believe was more baffling than Horn-Pacquiao. Thus, both fighters hold their positions.

JUNIOR FEATHERWEIGHT

Diego De La Hoya (No. 6 last week) held his spot after he easily outpointed tough Alan Castillo (unrated last week) in Argentina.

JUNIOR BANTAMWEIGHT

Jerwin Ancajas (No. 8 last week) moves up one place after he stopped Teiru Kinoshita (unrated last week) in seven rounds on the Pacquiao-Horn card.

STRAWWEIGHT

Byron Rojas (No. 3 last week) stayed put after outpointing Carlos Ortega (unrated last week) in an eight-round fight Friday in Nicaragua.

  • Ivan Otero

    All well but Mathyse should not be higher than Pac just yet. At least not in welterweight

    • Fist_ti_cuffs

      Especially with only one fight at the 147 limit. SMH.

      • SouthMan

        I guess he has a belt from Taylor? SMH as well. How is Porter rated higher than Brook when he lost to Brook? I don’t get this…

        • Fist_ti_cuffs

          That belt is not a real one. Brook lost twice since he fought Porter, so I’m sure that’s the reasoning. I’d like to see a rematch in that fight by the way.

          • left hook

            Personally i thought Brook lost that fight to porter. And u are right about Lucas, he shouldn’t even be rated at welterweight until he fights a top ten fighter.

    • samuel haworth

      Exactly. Brook should be above Porter, then enter Horn followed by Pacquiao behind Porter. To be honest Matthysse should even be behind Vargas.

  • SouthMan

    How is Lucas and Lamont rated at all at WW? How are they rated higher than Vargas who is a former WW champ? Lucas had 1 WW fight to some nobody. Both these guys hasn’t fought legit WW guys and yet they are rated already?

    • left hook

      I agree 100%.

  • Big Drama Show

    Looks like some in that picture isn’t too happy with the decision because he has his hand on Thorns throat.
    And while this is changing the topic why is Beterbiev ranked ahead of Joe Smith and Oleksandre G?

    • ceylon mooney

      likeability again

      these need to be performance based first and foremost

Current Poll

Ratings: Pound for Pound

Andre Ward
1
Andre Ward
Record: 32-0-0 (16 KOs)
Gennady Golovkin
2
Gennady Golovkin
Record: 37-0-0 (33 KOs)
Roman Gonzalez
3
Roman Gonzalez
Record: 46-1-0 (38 KOs)
Terence Crawford
4
Terence Crawford
Record: 31-0-0 (22 KOs)
Vasyl Lomachenko
5
Vasyl Lomachenko
Record: 8-1-0 (6 KOs)
Guillermo Rigondeaux
6
Guillermo Rigondeaux
Record: 17-0-0 (11 KOs)
Sergey Kovalev
7
Sergey Kovalev
Record: 30-2-1 (26 KOs)
Canelo Alvarez
8
Canelo Alvarez
Record: 49-1-1 (34 KOs)
Shinsuke Yamanaka
9
Shinsuke Yamanaka
Record: 27-0-2 (19 KOs)
Naoya Inoue
10
Naoya Inoue
Record: 13-0-0 (11 KOs)

